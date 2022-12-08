PNM choir practice

Theodore Lewis

Professor Theodore Lewis

This past Sunday afternoon after the France-Poland game, I went into town for my usual walk around the Savannah. I have not been keeping up with politics properly, so I was surprised by the scattered crowd of people around the Grand Stand.

At first, I wondered if there was some kind of 5K, or maybe some fitness thing. But many of the people were in red, PNM game-day colours, so I deduced that it was a PNM event. I think I should be more alert to these things, and probably should check my party card to see if it is in good order. It might have lapsed. I should probably see if they will let me renew it.

It was not the normal convention crowd ethos, in my view, or drawing from experience. It was not like long time, down in Chaguaramas by the Convention Centre. I would say it was a sort of small crowd, certainly not Panorama-size. Scattered. Some maxis but no buses.

I did not see any balisier.

My uncle took me to a PNM meeting in 1956, upstairs of Miss Nedd’s house on the main road in Marabella. I was nine years old. People as far as the eye could see. Balisier everywhere. These days PNM don’t have balisier. A bad sign. Some memory loss there. Amnesia.

Short years ago I had done the same Savannah walk and had seen young PNM men using balisier for decoration around the Savannah. Then I had given an on-the-spot political exam by asking the youths if it (the balisier) had snake, and they seemed bemused.

Big shortcoming there in the PNM political curriculum.

I wonder if they had photographs of Dr Williams.

You know who is Eric Williams? That should be a question convention people have to answer before they could get in.

PNM has forgotten Williams. That is like a Brazil fan asking who is Pele.

Selwyn Cudjoe had written that morning that there was inevitability in the air. Sycophancy, he called it. PNM was going to renominate Rowley as leader. Let us call that a PNM guided reflex.

The generic question that Lloyd Best had once posed that is appropriate here is “who we go put?”

As I made my way round the Savannah, once I had gotten past the Botanical Gardens and turned at the base of the Hilton, I noticed that the Savannah was quiet. Maybe I had a sort of Panorama expectation. But this was a rather subdued crowd. Indeed, it seemed to me to be rather small.

When I got to the Memorial Park entrance, I decided to patronise the sno-cone man and to engage him. I heard singing on the loud speaker and it appeared to be rehearsal of some PNM ditty, in which you could substitute a name. I asked the sno-cone man about the activities and he said this was a small crowd for a convention—not like he has experienced. The crowd was not spilling out to where he was selling, so business was slow. I agreed with him about this.

I am not really partial to green syrup in sno-cone: I like guava, but my usual sno-cone guy is the one who sells opposite QRC, and he does not come out on Sundays. But the green sno-cone turned out to be OK. Anyway, the singing continued. I asked the sno-cone man about that, wondering if he knew the lavway. He did not. It appeared to me that this was some new PNM fight song, and the choir was being put through their paces. If you are going to a convention, you should know the lavway long before. But it looks like the faithful had to learn the tune while at the Savannah.

In Panorama, only town band could do that.

When I was a boy attending Harmony Hall Presbyterian School on Union Road near the Union Park race track, I had the benefit of hearing the loudspeakers of both the PNM and the DLP (also PDP), precursors of today’s UNC. I still remember the campaign in which Lalchansingh was the candidate for the Union village area, and on the loudspeaker, they would say “when you talk, talk Lalchansingh! When you sing, sing Lalchansingh! And when you vote, vote Lalchansingh!” It has not left me, from the 1950s. Parties need lyrics.

I think it to be a bad omen that the sno-cone man did not know what the PNM crowd was singing.

If PNM singing, then ordinary people must know the tune.

I had read Selwyn Cudjoe’s commentary on the PNM party elections that morning. I have subsequently seen in the papers that a crowd estimate was 14,456. I doubt that. I think that figure to be grossly inflated.

Karen Nunez-Tesheira has continued her complaint about the need for proper security in the PNM internal voting. She says the police were outside of the voting area but not inside where it mattered. PNM not interested in assuring even its own members that the internal elections were fair.

I finished my walk near NAPA where my car was parked. The singing continued. I wonder if it means that “Manning Post” is being discarded as the PNM lavway going forward?

If so, PNM should worry that the sno-cone man did not recognise their new lavway. The Savannah is no place to practise. Once you get on the Greens you should know the tune already. PNM choir still practising, on panorama day. They must be a town band.

—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.

