PNM internal elections—reflections
The writing is on the wall. Hours before the close of the PNM convention this weekend, we can expect the exit polls to show that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will be retained as political leader.
Traditionally, dislodging Trinidad and Tobago’s political leaders is commonplace, the latest being Watson Duke, gallerying in self-idolatry in la la land. By now, however, the message should be loud and clear to all who aspire to dislodge and replace a sitting PNM political leader: you do so at your own peril.
Ironically, current PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley was the first to have experienced the wrath when, in 1996, he dared to compete against PNM incumbent political leader Patrick Manning and lost. Thereafter, life in the PNM for Dr Rowley was not only turbulent but at times embarrassing, uncaring and openly antagonistic. He was forced to weather one storm after the other, most times with little or no support at his side. A lonelier parliamentarian could not have been found among his peers. But, consummate soldier that he was and convinced of the righteousness of his cause, he stood his ground. That he was eventually elected political leader of the PNM when the dust had been cleared was indeed a fitting tribute to the steadfastness with which he maintained his stand on many controversial issues and his determination not to shift from principled positions, come what may: morality in public affairs well worth exemplifying. The stone which the builders rejected became the cornerstone.
Unlike the battle for leadership between Manning and Rowley which was bitter and divisive, the current engagement seems to have been no contest.
Prior thereto, the closest any member had come to replacing an incumbent PNM political leader was on the occasion that attorney Karl Hudson-Phillips ventured to fill the vacancy following Dr Williams’s notification of his decision to withdraw from public life, sending shock waves throughout the country. The campaign to elect Hudson-Phillips was phenomenal, never before witnessed in T&T. It was conducted against the backdrop of the citizenry undertaking just as impressive a parallel campaign beseeching Dr Williams to reconsider his resignation and remain in office, if only for a few more years. In the end, mere hours before Hudson-Phillips was about to be given the nod, up came Dr Williams, lifted shoulder high, dramatically and joyfully being ushered into the convention centre amidst loud, lusty and overwhelming applause, triumphantly reclaiming the throne, leaving Karl and his supporters hypnotically mesmerised, bewildered and totally deflated. Speculation was rife that it was this humiliating event that later triggered the formation of the ONR.
In the PNM’s 66 years, only two women dared to have journeyed where the wise feared to tread: Pennelope Beckles in 2014 and now, in 2022, Karen Nunez-Tesheira wandering in limbo, feeling the full brunt of resentment brought on largely by her own indiscretions. Following defeat, Pennelope was denied being the candidate for the Arima constituency in the 2015 general election, only to bounce back and have the Ministry of Planning and Development now conferred upon her.
These two women function in spheres unfamiliar to Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Out of the blue, Kamla saw an opportunity and grasped at the wiles of Jack Warner. In cleverly masterminding her ascension to office, Warner made rings around Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Winston Dookeran and, unbelievably, Basdeo Panday, the fox himself. Renowned international chess player that he was, Warner skilfully packaged and propagandised Kamla into office. The rest is horrific.
Up till now, the wounds inflicted upon the UNC cabal have left unforgiving scars. Still in a daze, they are numb from whence came the spirit lash. Warner had organised such a crafty campaign that he had the UNC hierarchy eating out of the palms of his hands, deceptively personifying Persad-Bissessar as “royal”: decked to sit on the throne so that “we shall rise”.
Clandestinely, at the highpoint of his vulnerability, the same cabal reciprocally masterminded the booting of an embattled Warner out of the UNC, to their everlasting glory.
This downright betrayal of the electorate had, in passing, inadvertently compromised the claims of our nation’s women to political leadership and prime ministerial office, especially those genuinely equipped: Kamla having fallen fathoms below expectations.
Soon, however, the chosen one will emerge. She will reaffirm to the world that there continues to exist among us a high calibre of tested and proven women eminently poised for high office, many of whom continue to make us proud through the wealth of their intelligence and intellectualism and the richness of their integrity, dignity and decorum: legacies bequeathed to the nation by exemplary female trailblazers, as lasting iconic testimonials.
• Next week—Women in the vanguard toward Nationhood.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National
Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).