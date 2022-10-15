Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should understand why the public is sceptical about his claim of non-involvement in the Nelson affair.

It is true that the Prime Minister has no constitutional role and involvement in the prosecution of anyone, but then neither does the Attorney General and yet, here we are with an indemnity written in black and white, bearing the signature of an Attorney General in Dr Rowley’s Cabinet which commits the Government to recommending to the DPP that he not prosecute a man who was willing to confess to criminal ­bribery and corruption.