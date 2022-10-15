Theodore Lewis

Professor Theodore Lewis

I think it to be healthy that to date we have three challengers to Keith Rowley for the leadership of the PNM— former finance minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Ronald Boynes and former UNC senator Junior Barrack. There are at least two other party members who I think are sufficiently talented to contest for the PNM leadership, namely Pennelope Beckles and Robert Le Hunte.

Nunez-Tesheira stands out here. She is worthy, quite talented, experienced, and could lead the party ­going forward.

She has prime ministerial gravitas. She has raised some issues about the PNM process of voting, that, for the sake of the country I hope the PNM brass can rectify. Across this country, football teams and all sorts of organisations have transparent elections.

There should be neutral third-party observers. We can’t have someone driving boxes away on a truck and coming back with them in the morning.

Current Prime Minister Rowley will have served two terms come the next election and that is sufficient.

Rowley has far less prime ministerial capital now than when he entered the arena, and that cannot be good. His main problem is that he has lacked vision for the country. Leading us in the dark.

As if to underscore how dreadful a tenure he has had, on the day when the papers declared that there were now three challengers to his leadership, we found out that Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, decided to discontinue criminal charges against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen.

This to the surprise of Attorney General Reginald Armour.

But the Attorney General and the DPP are from the same government.

The reason for the discontinuance was the unwillingness of the State’s main witness, King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson, to testify against the two.

Nelson had already been fined $2.25 million in June of 2021 after pleading guilty to two corruption charges, stemming from an alleged conspiracy involving Ramlogan and former UNC sena­tor Ramdeen. He had been hired by the two, allegedly to perform legal work. He then agreed to a deal that would see him avoiding further jeopardy if he testified on behalf of the Government against Ramlogan and ­Ramdeen.

The Government then foolishly allowed him to leave the country. So he pleads guilty, pays a fine, and heads to Piarco. Like Calder Hart.

Rowley has been ineffective as Prime Minister. He did not move the needle on crime. The country is as dangerous as at any time in our history. The US Embassy has perpetual warnings to US citizens as to where not to go.

Murders under Rowley have been as follows: 2015 — 420; 2016 — 462; 2017 — 495; 2018 — 517; 2019 — 536; 2020 — 393; 2021 — 448. Trinidad and Tobago has a population of 1.4 million people.

Murders in England and Wales for the same period were as follows: 2015 — 575; 2016-711; 2017 — 716; 2018 — 683; 2019 — 714; 2020 — 550; 2021 — 710. England and Wales have a population 50.6 million ­people.

We have comparable murders here with a country with 25 times our population.

We have the most blatantly undemocratic approach to the transition of children from primary to secondary schooling anywhere in the free world. The denominations wanting their cut.

All we need are good primary schools and good secondary schools. PNM has not been able to do that. I think that Nyan-Gadsby Dolly is first class as a minister, and in different circumstances could lead education out of the long darkness under a different prime minister.

The colonial churches with their heads down as usual, running bad schools. I think the PNM itself as a party needs to come again to the country with a statement of identity—that is, what it stands for, and who constitutes its base. In recent ­decades the party has had an identity crisis.

Every political party has a base. Basdeo Panday said his base was “sugar workers”. Ivar Oxaal explained in Black Intellectuals Come to Power that the PNM at origin was a black party. In the halcyon days the PNM convention at Chaguaramas would be the talk of town. The highlight used to be bus-loads of black women dressed in white.

PNM under Rowley turned its back on the base. Base is only for the party to get in. After that, later for black people. But the electoral map provides the base in colour.

I draw on the lyrics of Lauryn Hill from her song, “Ex-Factor”, to say about this version of the PNM, the Rowley-based version—“it ain’t working”.

So I welcome the challenges to Rowley for ­leader of the country. Karen Nunez-Tesheira is a bright, experienced candidate and can be our prime minister. I hope she wins.

We have women with signs at traffic lights, asking for money to feed their children. Youth asking drivers to pretend that their windshield wipers are not working.

Where are the real jobs for youth? Where are the good schools for them?

Coal pots are not a bad idea, but where is the corn? The PNM needs new blood. A new reckoning.

