PNM people and the party

OUR country is over the edge, Ronald Boynes said in an interview with Express reporter Camille Hunte this past Sunday. “And unless there is an intervention to take off the pressure we are going to implode.”
He said in order for that calamity to be avoided, there ought to be a change of leadership in the ruling party. There is a vacuum in terms of visionary leadership right now, he says.
The current leadership has become arrogant and has lost touch with the people. There is a vacuum in terms of visionary leadership in the party at the moment, he went on. There is a real disconnect between the lower ground and those in power. “Quite frankly,” he said, “it is a certain arrogance which has reared its head. That arrogance is not worthy of the party that I love and that I belong to, so we need to address that.”
Mr Boynes is one of an apparent line of party faithful, speaking as perhaps never before, about the state of affairs in the movement to which they continue to pledge undying loyalty.
Whether it constitutes the arrangements for the internal elections, the general leadership or the quagmire created by the Al-Rawi role in Vincent Nelson affair, members are speaking out.
Fearful over the feeling of reprisal, they elect not to put faces or names to these sentiments of disappointment and despair.
After 66 years, and holding the presumed enviable record as the longest, most disciplined political movement in the country, and one of the standard-bearers for the Caribbean version of parliamentary democracy, the PNM faces its fiercest test in a self-examination.
Afraid of reprisal from that very leadership, members refrain from the public ownership of the views they seek to popularise.
The election process itself is under examination, as evidenced by the challenges Karen Nunez-Tesheira has raised. She has stood her ground, however, in insisting that leadership at the top is warranted now, more than ever before.
Other dissenting voices have claimed that Brian Manning’s sudden decision to drop out of the race for vice-chairman was not as he said. He was going up against Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, the Minister of Education. She is said to be one on the “Rowley ticket”. He was advised to stand down, if he knew what was good for him.
Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing had intentions of seeking re-election for the position as party PRO. She, too, was “reached”. She felt obliged to give way to Faris Al-Rawi, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development. He, also, is on the “Rowley ticket”.
Rondell Donawa, a young and enterprising attorney, is trying his hand here, in the contest against the Education Minister. He is part of a grouping called the Heliconia Foundation. They constitute a kind of strike force around general secretary Foster Cummings, who is also Minister of Youth Development and National Service. From inside this camp, word is that another member had eyes on another position on the executive. His wife is employed at a State corporation. The chairman of that corporation is said to have called her, telling her to encourage him not to run, or else her own job could be on the line.
Stuart Young stands unchallenged as the candidate for party chairman. As Minister of Energy and Energy Affairs and anointed by the Prime Minister as his “all rounder,” his “Garry Sobers,” he was ring-fenced for this position. Again here, the view as espoused by party faithful is that the leader has insisted on getting what he wants.
As candidate for lady vice-chairman, Camille Robinson-Regis is unchallenged. She is Minister of Planning and Development.
Kazim Hosein, former minister of local government and rural development, is the likely next party treasurer. Insider grumblings have positioned him as having been allowed to do as he pleased in the running of the CEPEP programme, as one example. He is seen as having been given similar leeway in leading the Ministry of Agriculture.
In fact, one disgruntled insider has weighed up what he sees as part of the political leader’s objectives to privilege the presence of leading party members from the Indo-Trinidad community, as a strategy for garnering greater political support from that side of our ethnic equation.
That is not going to happen, he protested, wondering at the political leader’s calculus here.
On other fronts, there is said to be significant concern among members in some circles, on different levels, about the presumed impact of the Al-Rawi-Vincent Nelson affair. From soundings on the matter, and its impact on the body politic, those who inhabit foreboding are crippled by fear of coming out.
Emerging from the shadows, however, stalwarts such as Ferdie Ferreira and Daryan Marcelle have been plain speaking in their challenge to the number of Cabinet members who insist on being among the party executive.
Democracy within the ruling party, the country’s longest existing political machinery, is at a critical crossroads, so say some of its most fervent adherents.
— THE AUTHOR
a veteran journalist