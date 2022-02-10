PNM zaboca

When I was a boy, the elders in the household, being Grenadians, voted for Butler. My uncle was a Butlerite. Mr Edmond, our neighbour, told him about Dr Williams, and suggested he attend a public meeting on the main road in Marabella because the Doc was going to be speaking.
This was 1956. I was nine. My uncle took me to the meeting, held on the balcony of Miss Nedd’s house, which is still standing, 100 yards from Southern Marines’ current panyard.
Miss Nedd was a central figure in Marabella. She started the friendly society and organised the Kiddies Carnival every year. Black people took their cues from her. We heard the doctor and Kamal that night. Butler lost support in our household after that.
I went to harmony Hall CM school on Union Road in Union, an Indian village. The school stood next to a cane field, adjoining Union Park. Near the school, I used to hear the loudspeakers on the truck saying vote for Ashford Sinanan, PDP.
It was clear to my boyhood eyes and ears that black people in the vicinity of the Southern Main Road in Marabella were now moving away from Butler to the doctor and the new PNM party, and that the Indian people who lived all around my school were PDP.
This was the emergent politics of the 1950s, which was race-based.
Nothing has changed fundamentally since these formative stages to suggest to me that there has been some different logic in our politics. The period of the 1950s that remains imprinted on my psyche is the same period witnessed by Morton Klass, anthropologist from Columbia University, who spent a year here during that decade observing what I lived as the country cut its political teeth. Klass wrote what still remains the most authoritative account on political culture here, namely his piece, “East and West Indian: Cultural Complexity”. His key insight in this work was that the country had become a plural society consistent with Furnival’s definition, in that the two racially dominant groups mixed but did not combine.
Wikipedia says the following about party politics in our country:
“Party politics has generally run along ethnic lines, with most Afro-Trinidadians supporting the People’s National Movement (PNM) and most Indo-Trinidadians supporting various Indian-majority parties, such as the current United National Congress (UNC) or its predecessors.”
I don’t find this to be inconsistent with what I have known since childhood. As a child, I used to listen to the debates in the Parliament which used to be broadcast on the radio. I remember, in particular, the contentions around the introduction of mechanical harvesters to cut cane. The PDP, the first incarnation of the current UNC, argued vociferously against this, on the ground that it would displace cane cutters, who were their clients and political base.
This argument was not against anybody. It was for a people, and that is what politics is about.
In the recently concluded election in Barbados, the winning party, led by Mia Mottley, was the Barbados Labour Party. Mottley won all 30 seats. The main opposition was also a labour party (Democratic Labour Party). The population of Barbados is 92-per cent black, so race is neutralised as a voting logic. Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago are demographically and hence politically different from Barbados and Jamaica.
The countries of the Caribbean have not been authors of their political destiny. Rather, history is the almost exclusive determinant of our cultural, racial and political make-up. In their book Politics in Plural Societies: A Theory of Democratic Instability, Harvard scholars Alvin Rabushka and Kenneth Shepsle contend that plural societies are inherently prone to political instability. Interestingly, they employ Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana as prototypic cases that help make their point. They also draw on Malaysia.
A plural society means there are at least two significant racial groupings who interact in everyday life, but largely they keep their distance. Furnival’s way putting of putting this is that the people mix but do not combine.
Now Malaysia, like us and Guyana, is a former British colony whose demographic make-up was a derivative of history. The population is comprised of Malays or Bumiputras (the original people), 68.8 per cent; Chinese, 23.2 per cent; and Indians, seven per cent). The country became independent in 1957.
The approach to politics there is that the primary racial groups form their own parties, then from that base seek out opportunities for coalition. The parties do not conceal their racial identities. The primary party of the Bumiputras is the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO). The party of the Chinese is the Malaysia Chinese Association. Indians subscribe to the Malaysian Indian Congress. Rather than contest with one another at independence, these three ethnic-based parties joined in a coalition known as the Barisan Nasional (formerly the Alliance). With the UMNO in the lead, the Barisan ran the country from independence until 2018.
So is race a factor in party formation and politics in Malaysia? Yes. How do we know? They have dog whistles over there? No, the parties announce their ethnic affiliation in their names. They do not hide it. They are authentic. They say who they are, and who they represent.
Then they are willing to combine in the service of the collective.
On the question of race in our politics, we are quite disingenuous here. In 2022, despite what Wikipedia tells the world on the Internet, politicians still insist that our political parties are based on some philosophy or other.
For race, the PNM invokes Denyse Plummer, saying, “Nah, nah nah nah nah.” Not them. Doh bring no dog whistle here. By disavowing the people who vote for them, the PNM thereby turns its back on them. Till election time again.
There is an expression in the country that characterises a dimension of national character, and it is “pulling a fast one” on somebody. It speaks of trickery. For example, a vendor in the Sunday market tells you that the zaboca will be ripe by Tuesday. When Tuesday comes, the zaboca not budging. Black people’s experience is that PNM zaboca doh ripe. Last year, Tobago got one scholarship. But wait, ah hearing a rhythm in the distance. Somebody say is Tobago Buccooneers. Dey sounding sweet, boy. They playing a new tune.
—Theodore Lewis is
emeritus professor of education, University of Minnesota.