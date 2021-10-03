Police Commissioner season again

Taking the examples of caimite, pomerac, mango and certain species of fish, we have culturally defined seasons in this country. In more recent times Commissioners of Police have come to the fore requiring our collective attention periodically.
Short years ago, this season took on a North American flavour, when, plucked from outside of Caribbean blue, Dwayne Gibbs was thrown into our landscape as Commissioner. In my view, a particularly low point in our social history given that his hiring suggested that no one in the country, or region, was suited to the job, and that we had to look outside to bring in a man of comfort, a white man, the colonial default for the position.
Most of the trouble surrounding the idea of a Commissioner of Police comes from the fact that it is a post we associate with someone representing the crown.
Historically, the Commissioners of Police fraternity here has been peopled largely with colonial men, costumed resplendently, and imposingly, and sometimes bestriding a white horse; reeking with the arrogance of colonial superiority and authority, medals and trinkets affixed to their tunics as they pose for the camera oozing power, as agents of the crown.
To add insult to injury, Jack Ewatski was brought in as deputy commissioner to Gibbs, another foreigner, another white man. What was his claim to fame?
While here, Ewatski took light aircraft flight lessons in between the murders. These appalling, backward hires came out of a deep colonial impulse—a reflex. There are things we prefer white people to do. And where there is tension here between the major races, a white man is always a convenient default.
The scholar Isabel Quijano refers to this as a “lingering coloniality” where with shackles and the whip outlawed ostensibly, and, as Sparrow said, with “Colonialism gone” , we hold on still, afflicted by Stockholm syndrome, we want the white man here.
That got us Calder Hart, Manning’s wunderkind, who bought a yacht while he was here, and was allowed to slip out under cover of darkness, with the State turning a blind eye.
I liked Stephen Williams, whom I thought was a quite deserving candidate, but Manning and the People’s National Movement did not like him for some reason. The State basically abused him. But, in my mind, he went about his role with quiet dignity, and none of the pomposity and flourish that we have see with Gary Griffith, who, apart from looking good in official Commissioner raiment, has been in my view an ineffective Commissioner, from whom we got more promise than performance, more talk than action, more shadow than substance.
We have now this circus, where Anand Ramlogan is in court, leading the case against the Commissioner. This is theatre of the absurd. Where is Vidia Naipaul to do justice to this?
Griffith came in with a bang with the Westmoorings bust. But that bust turned out to be a nothing. Small fry.
What about Mr Big?
Well, we had a Mr Big up in Las Cuevas, where they tried to have a funeral service in the school, criminals leaving Sea Lots and going up there in boats, the whole village in on this, but not the Commissioner. Last we saw, Gary was giving the police credit for the decline of crime under Covid.
I have sometimes been bothered by exchanges the Commissioner seem to be having with the Prime Minister, so much of which seem ill-advised. The head of police in a country should stand down if he has a disagreement with the Prime Minister. Nobody elects a Commissioner of Police here. And it is just bad form for any Commissioner to take on the Prime Minister in public. I am not holding brief for the Prime Minister here, I am just saying that it is somewhat foolish for a Commissioner of Police to engage with the Prime Minister in public, in an untoward way.
Griffith has failed as Commissioner, and the reason I say this is that I do not have a single good idea, or initiative, or a single success to which I can point under his tenure, to say otherwise. Crime proceeded at its own pace under him. I do not think that he has a working theory of crime that he has been applying to his work.
For example, I have not heard him articulate ideas connecting crime with poor schooling. In the Laventille/Morvant area, and in Port of Spain and environs, primary schooling is largely in shambles. I have not seen Griffith show recognition of this. What secondary schools do Laventille children attend? Are there any at St Mary’s just down the hill? The convents? Is he satisfied that Servol is a satisfactory place where 12-year-old children from behind the bridge should be educated?
The police have to look at crime holistically and must work hand in hand with the education system. Many children are moving from schooling into crime at very early ages. What do the police have to say about that? The police and legal system see the untoward results of failure in our schools. The prisons are filled with youth.
But here we are now, day after day, the country preoccupied with matters relating to the tenure of the Police Commissioner, this matter taking up a sizeable fraction of national attention. All of this with crime nowhere near being contained under Griffith.
I have not heard him articulate a theory of what leads to crime here, and how it can be remedied. I have heard nothing from him on correlation between crime and poverty. I have not heard from him a single note about more integral presence of police in high-crime areas. For example, in a place like Cocorite there long should have been a police station. Policing is not just about crime solution—it should also be about crime prevention, and critical to this has to be the restoration of order in fragile communities. We have to get to the point where Desperadoes can go back to their yard, and people could drive up the Hill to hear them without ending up dead or maimed.
Policing in Laventille should have as a goal the return of the hill to a time when one could have a normal childhood there. I just think that the Commissioner is taking up too much national oxygen.