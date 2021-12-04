Last week I wrote of “civilisation receding” in Trinidad and Tobago. I focused on the violent, decadent culture we have here, evidenced in unprecedented rates of horrific murders, child abuse, domestic violence, youth hooliganism and promiscuity, with the entire environment further fouled by the often decadent language of the prime minister, all pointing to a “failure of homes and family life, communities, government and politics”.
Worst of all is the pervasive political debasement. President Paula-Mae Weekes recently called for zero-tolerance for gender-based violence. We should also have zero-tolerance of leaders who inflict violence on populations by betrayals of their obligations under the Constitution, leaders who do not fulfil their sacred responsibility for generating and sustaining trust by the citizenry. Today, people justifiably question the President’s independence. A very high official, a one-man wrecking crew, visited President’s House and succeeded in preventing the Police Service Commission’s Merit List of candidates for Police Commissioner going to the Parliament, as required by the nation’s Constitution. This precipitated the collapse of the commission, damaged the Office of the President and profoundly harmed the nation’s democracy. And the President adamantly refused to reveal her visitor’s identity and what transpired, deepening suspicions of an incestuous relationship between the President’s office and the nation’s political directorate. How are we now to receive exhortations from on high? “Something’s rotten at the top,” I wrote.
And it is a pervasive stench assaulting the nation’s spirit. This country is gasping for clean air. An Express editorial of September 5, 2021, warned of “the dangerous incestuousness between political administrations and the boards and managements of State enterprises which breeds the deep rot and wastage in the State sector”. This stemmed from the disastrous decision by the National Gas Company (NGC), with ten per cent in Atlantic LNG’s Train 1, to provide 100-per cent financing to sustain operations after majority shareholders, Shell and BP, withdrew due to inadequate natural gas. Almost $270 million have so far gone down this drain supported by the Prime Minister who described it as “manageable loss”! And adding insult to injury, Rowley and his Cabinet granted personal indemnities for the debacle to NGC directors. With that “dangerous incestuousness”, said the editorial, “the entire chain of accountability has been compromised, from the Prime Minister down to the ministers of finance and energy, the board of the National Gas Company and the NGC president and senior management”.
The country feels cheated and insulted, accentuated by the strong opinion this debacle is rooted in the Prime Minister’s desperation to ameliorate his disastrous legacy of turning Point Lisas Industrial Estate into another junkyard of scrap iron like Petrotrin under his tenure. It is the Prime Minister who had “proudly” negotiated the higher gas price for up-streamers that caused a higher price for down-streamers and the subsequent closure of several plants on the estate.
And was that “dangerous incestuousness” at work when Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) decided not to appeal a questionable ruling by a tribunal in the “fake oil scandal” involving the A&V Oil and Gas Company? As revealed by a Petrotrin internal report, A&V had invoiced the State company $84 million for oil “inconsistent with the volume received”. Arbitration produced a ruling in favour of A&V which Petrotrin’s leading defence attorney, Deborah Peake SC, and former chairman, Wilfred Espinet, apprised of two independent oil audits related to the case, strongly advised should be appealed. But TPHL, successor to Petrotrin, under a new chairman, private lawyer to the Prime Minister, agreed to pay $120 million to A&V and give the company a new ten-year production contract as settlement. This left “an uncomfortable aftertaste of public doubt and distrust”, says an Express editorial, “because of suspicion related to the friendship between the prime minister and A&V owners”.
Further, is there a connection between that TPHL decision not to appeal and the visit to the President by that high official whose main purpose was the derailment of former commissioner Gary Griffith’s reappointment as top cop? Griffith was continuing an investigation into “fake oil”. Somebody high up could have been implicated in serious wrongdoing. But Griffith’s reappointment was stopped. Connect the dots, folks. Do we have an interlocking directorate of incestuousness in this small nation with rampant political corruption?
Where are we going with this apparently all-pervasive rot? In the last six years we have had other questionable dealings like the hiring of the Cabo Star for the sea-bridge to a $471 million HDC contract awarded but rescinded when the Joint Consultative Council made it known, all accompanied by what I have called a “morass of mendacity”. Last Sunday I warned that the citizenry seems “immunised by its long living in a cultural garbage dump” that “the body politic has apparently adjusted to the putrefaction of the country’s innards diseasing its vision and vitality”.
Today I urge: A strong culture engenders civic consciousness and demands quality governance. Let not our complacency be our corruption that robs the children of a fair chance, blunts our wisdom, suffocates our potential and endangers our future. Reject the pervasive political debasement of the society.