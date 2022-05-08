Politician stereotyping

I’ve worked hard and long to overcome my prejudices. For the most part, I’ve been successful. I no longer have the automatic negative response that I used to have towards certain groups and categories of people. People are people. There is no person who can be totally defined by their group affiliation. There is no group made up of individuals who all think, feel and act identically.

Though I know this intellectually, sometimes it can be hard for the emotions to catch up.

That said, there is one group in particular which I have struggled to overcome my prejudice towards. It has been hard to not paint all politicians with the same brush. That brush was usually dipped in shades of deep distrust and disappointment. It’s time to expand my range of colours and use different shaped brushes to create my image of the political class. Even if only for the reason that reality often lives up to our expectations.

I used to think that a change in our political culture would come from our politicians changing. I realise now that there is more to it than this. The people also have to change our view of who and what a politician is.

If we have low expectations of politicians, then we should expect that is the level they will seek when they rise from among

us. If a person comes from a culture that prejudges politicians negatively, then we shouldn’t be surprised if, when that person decides to enter politics, they leave a lot to be desired. The culture sets the bar low.

Some people might be reading this and thinking, “That’s commendable.”

Then there are some reading this and telling themselves, “He Green like he turning foolish in trute. Bun a fyah pun a politician!”

Both reactions are understandable.

Thinking in stereotypes is never ideal. However, situations are not always ideal. Sometimes a quick judgement that leaves us better safe than sorry is the best we can do emotionally. Caribbean politics can be an emotional ride. Low voter turnouts are people judging the situation and bailing out. This is not sustainable, though. Everyone will still get dragged along eventually.

Some studies have correlated prejudicial attitudes with lower intelligence. The tendency to rely on simplistic stereotypes may be evidence of an unwillingness or inability to handle the complex mental task of separating a person from the image of them or their group in your mind.

There may be a lack of capacity to sort through the nuances of their unique situation, character and personality.

Prejudice is often just lazy thinking.

It might be unwise to assume that you can bake a yam in the skin and eat it just so because that is what you do with English potatoes and they are both ground provisions. You would laugh at the man who straight pulls rubbing alcohol because “All is rum”.

I know I am not the only one to have felt, with a heavy heart, that “all is politicians”. But everybody has a unique story. If you know and understand a person’s story, it is harder to judge them and lump them in with a stereotype. The same goes for a group. Knowing and understanding the complex history/story of the group makes it harder to dismiss them as a monolithic monster.

—Barbados Nation

