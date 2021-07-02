Politicians versus the people

I am dying. If someone said that to you, how do you think you would feel? You might find yourself anxious to fulfil any request, whatever the nature. But what if you discover there is no medical affliction, no death threat, no portent of an impending demise? Would you get vexed?
But, the person might say, but we are all dying. From the moment of birth, no matter the brevity or longevity of time, that is our ultimate closure. Technically, it is true. I am dying will always be a fact. Yet, its utterance conveys a sense of immediacy precisely because of that inevitability. It’s not something you declare without some incident to prompt it.
My paternal grandmother went to her grave habitually announcing that her foot was in it. In hindsight, it was likely she was manipulating those around her to get them to do her bidding. Eventually, it became a worthless ploy and instead elicited little sympathy and much irritation. By virtue of her position as the family matriarch—and in many ways she was benevolent—she had been conferred a kind of default authority and deference. Perhaps it was a consequence of aging and feeling irrelevant to the youthful bustling that she could no longer supervise as adeptly as she once did; but her repeated deceptions stripped away the confidence that she had inspired.
This is the pattern of behaviour rampant among our political leaders. They offer duplicitous concoctions for the public to swallow, knowing fully well that although they might be technically true, they are disingenuous, to say the least.
I don’t know about you, but I have been earnestly attempting to ignore the disgraceful, obsolete and useless machinations that are being foisted upon us on an almost daily basis. It is as difficult to avoid it as it is to countenance the fact that this is the puerile behaviour coming from big, hard-back people who have been entrusted with leadership for this country.
July has come to meet us—we are already halfway through this year—the second that our global nation has endured as it struggles to cope with the devastating swathe of Covid-19. Nothing has been spared; lives and economies are collapsing, and on the ground, hope is grimly digging a mass burial grave.
In the face of this, it is incredible that politicians choose to play games, picking up their marbles and going home like petulant children. Is it too much to ask that we put aside the petty side of politics and address the issues facing the nation’s survival with genuine concern and intelligence?
Leadership sets the tone in significant ways. If people do not trust that their leaders are seeking their best interests, why should they pay them any heed? The impact of broken homes on the development of children has been well documented. Dysfunctional environments do immeasurable damage to the psyche. Try to see it as an analogy for the kind of nurturing that this society desperately needs.
I have been repeatedly invoking the nature of Frank Worrell’s leadership, primarily because it was largely responsible for a transformation in the world of cricket. Worrell was not without vice—as indulgent in the stereotypical versions of the macho West Indian as could be—but he was sincerely committed to the development of this region and he was exemplary in his pursuit of this ideal.
Worrell was known to be a dignified, trustworthy, nurturing and egalitarian man who earned the respect of tout le monde because of his integrity. The world he inhabited was chockful of inequity, but he chose to negotiate his way through it with grace and so imparted that code to his contemporaries.
They were ready to follow him anywhere for several reasons. He had proved to them that he had the professional competencies required to play the game and to lead them strategically. He was never one to feel that life was limited because we come from islands. He encouraged the youngsters around him to see beyond a drink and a smoke by the lamp post on the corner. He helped them to discover their strengths and guided them in planning their futures with the kind of detail you would not believe.
He gave advice about how to cope with challenges that seem simple in hindsight, but which are onerous in the age of inexperience. He told a young Bishan Bedi never to sit on the wet grass in England (for his first tour) because he would get a chill. This was in 1967, the year he died, but he was already a celebrity and Bedi was about to make his Test debut. He was never interested in politicking. In fact, when he was appointed to the Senate in Jamaica, he was disappointed when he realised the political nature of his selection. He wanted no part of it.
The country needs nurturing, trustworthy hands at this difficult time. The grandiose pappyshows are tiresome and offensive. People are facing seriously hard times, if you cannot offer some succour, at least, don’t get on their nerves.
Before I go, I wanted to share something which I had planned to write about initially. I love breadfruit, but really struggle to peel it. I tried wrapping it in a kitchen towel and microwaving it for a bit. It peeled like a hot potato. Ha!
