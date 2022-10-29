Poor and foolish always around

In a powerful editorial last Monday on the occasion of Divali, this newspaper urged that we look around and see Trinidad and Tobago as it really is—“a country carried by the goodness of its people and their love for this place that we call home”.

The writer based this encouragement on an assertion that: “Trinidad and Tobago has a proven capacity for resilience that could help see us through the darkness and into the light. Above all, we have each other and a culture of community that could help carry us across the finish line.”