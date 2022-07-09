The Pottery Barn Rule coined by columnist Thomas L Friedman, and popularised by Colin Powell, is that you can’t run from what you own. If you break a fragile item while shopping inside the store Pottery Barn, you have to pay for it.
America spent decades in Afghanistan, then ran out in a scramble the other day, with people hanging on the wheels of planes on the runway. Running away from their mess.
The problem with the PNM is that it feels no ownership for Laventille, or East Dry River, Sea Lots, or indeed for the Corridor generally—except at election time, when we hear them on the street, loud speakers blaring, to the lavway “Manning Post”. She want Manning post! She want Manning post!
Most of the difficulty with crime and youth malaise, we see in the country is traceable to PNM constituencies, in particular, the East-West Corridor. The people in these communities vote for PNM in thick and in thin. In 1986 when the PNM won just three seats in the election, Laventille delivered one. And yet, when it comes time to uplift these constituencies the PNM turn their backs, heaping scorn on the people there, like calling them poor parents.
Now it is Rowley’s turn, with Manning dead. Rowley saying parenting is the problem. So, parenting is the reason why no one who does not live in East Dry River dares to drive up the hill. It is poor parenting that caused Desperadoes to abandon their iconic panyard a decade ago, to be shuffled annually from space to space in Port of Spain away from their true home, which sits a quarter of a mile from where I was born.
But is the answer poor parenting, or is it not PNM neglect and abandonment while they focus on projects such as Chinatown? Lately I have been looking at the hills of East Dry River as I drive into Port of Spain, and more recently as I have driven along the Foreshore heading west to Diego Martin, and all I see when I look for housing is decay. I was born on Laventille Hill, where my mother had her shack. In the 1960s I lived for a period of time with her, in Waterhole, Cocorite, where she had built a shack, and moved there. And Cocorite remains the same today as then. People are murdered there with impunity. I have not gone up Laventille since 1990.
In 1965, Earl Lovelace wrote the prize-winning book, While Gods are Falling. It was a lament about Laventille, a place that God seemed to have forgotten. He contrasted the precarious shacks up the hill with the communities below—places like Woodbrook, and Cascade, with their manicured lawns and shrubbery—and wondered why God had turned his back on people up the hill. Now we have the PNM turning their backs, Rowley blaming the people for poor parenting skills. But Lovelace was writing in 1965, and here we are in 2022, 57 years on, and the PNM has won every election up there since, and the place continues to fester. In the 1960s you could go up the Hill to Despers’ panyard at night to hear them practise. I have not done that since 1989.
Despers cannot practise up there. They have been driven out.
The Prime Minister says, “Something is happening between our nine- and ten-year-olds and our 17-year-olds that is causing our society to be what it is.”
Well, Mr Prime Minister, according to our Constitution, that looks to me like the age of compulsory schooling.
The options are good schools or the Remand Yard, Mr Prime Minister.
The recent Senate report, titled “...Underperformance of Schools in the Port of Spain and Environs District with respect to Performance in Terminal Examinations”, found only carnage. Almost all of the denominational schools were under academic watch. No learning taking place in them. No academic pulse to be felt. The most significant building up Laventille hill is the Fatima church. But the Catholics built Servol, in the la basse for the children of East Dry River.
Black people children, say what! No CIC, Fatima, Holy Name or St Joseph’s Convent for them.
I have written about the need for a Laventille Renaissance, driven by commerce. Laventille people should not have to cross the Dry River to get their basic needs. If a purposeful attempt is made, Laventille people should be able to get all they need, from hops bread to galvanise, to shoes, to clothing, from one another. The PNM needs to have ideas for the people. Urban renewal. How about Black People Town, now that we have Chinatown?
I think that PNM takes the automatic Corridor vote for granted. But in 2010, people voted for the Partnership. So, it does not have to be automatic. People in the Corridor should speak up to the PNM.
As to schooling, there is urgent need, based on the Senate report, for a complete overhaul of education in Laventille and on the Corridor. It should begin at foundations with good pre-schools for all children at age three. The aim should be to have all children reading at five. I think new arrangements should be made for the management of schools. The denominational schools in East Dry River, and on the Corridor as a whole, are hopeless. New arrangements are needed that could be community-based. Catholics and Anglicans have run their course and should be removed from the schooling function. They are hopeless. I think that new community-based arrangements are needed for schooling.
Many of us will assist in this.
I think there is need for an urban renewal project aimed at overhauling housing from Port of Spain back to the Hills of Cocorite. This could generate employment, with no concessions made to gangsters.
The PNM must stop calling black people names or saying they are not good parents. PNM must own the problems of their constituents.