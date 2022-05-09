Pooran is ready

“I need only half an hour of your time”, I assured St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, as I settled in for a radio interview at his official residence, one evening years ago. And I meant it.
Three hours later, I rose to leave for the third and final time. Tape off and interview long finished, the coffee-fuelled conversation with the most accomplished raconteur in Caribbean politics had taken several fascinating turns. Politics, literature, the history of what he’d refer to as “the Caribbean civilisation”, poetry, and cricket. We spent the most time on cricket.
I’m sure Gonsalves would have a lot to say on the appointment of Nicholas Pooran to the white ball captaincy of the West Indies. There’s been some fretting about whether he’s ready to take charge of both the T20 and ODI sides.
My good friend Reds Perreira, one of the iconic voices of Caribbean cricket, said both jobs might be too much for him. Reds is fine with his assuming the T20 captaincy, but thinks the job of leading the ODI side should have gone to Shai Hope – who’d been ODI vice-captain to Kieron Pollard, recently retired from international cricket – or in the interim, to Pollard’s predecessor Jason Holder.
Reds has forgotten more about cricket than I’ll ever know, but I can’t agree with him. Now is not the time for the kind of stultifying conservatism that saw WI selectors hand Brian Lara his ODI and test debuts late in 1990, two years later than his generational, precocious talent suggested they should have. Three years later than India might have. Personal circumstances did play a part in Brian’s delayed arrival, but he should have made his debut for the WI senior team earlier than he did. Not even his thrilling thrashing of England for the President’s XI at Guaracara Park earlier in 1990 could persuade them to pick him for a test or ODI against the visitors.
I’m not comparing Pooran and Lara. I’m saying that the time to entrust both jobs to Pooran is now. He’s not some callow 21-year-old; he’s 26. He’s much better prepared than Jason Holder was when he was made the youngest ever West Indies captain at the age of 23. Holder struggled, eventually losing all of the jobs. Now’s also not the time to split the WI captaincy three ways.
Pooran is ready. He led the team well when he had to stand in as captain for Pollard, registering a series win against Australia in the Caribbean last year, and WI’s only win – against Bangladesh – at last year’s disastrous world cup outing.
He’s all business, eschewing the bodily decorations and drip; his only concession to modern cool being his spiky dyed-blond crop. The establishment/ownership of every team he’s been a part of tapped him for leadership, a sign that he has the respect of his peers and coaches. He’s battled back from a career-threatening injury from a car crash. Pooran’s public statement on being named white ball captain shows that he recognises that he’s taking on one of the most important jobs in the Caribbean Community.
The state of West Indies cricket and how to improve it had been occupying the time and attention of Gonsalves and his Caricom colleagues for a long time. The subject would regularly be on the agenda at their summits and other meetings.
In the collective prime of Viv Richards, Gordon Greenidge, Clive Lloyd, Michael Holding, Malcom Marshall and others, cricket allowed our small states to punch above the weight of their political and geographic influence. Then the hard times arrived, the fall was precipitous and rough, and the bad results seemed never-ending. Caricom leaders were right in making one of their priorities how to stop the decline.
Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said in presenting the recommendations of Caricom’s Governance Review Panel on Cricket in 2018 that West Indies cricket was “a burning issue for which our community must take due responsibility”.
Cricket was also the only glue that seemed to work in bringing together the countries of the anglophone Caribbean, albeit rancorously and disagreeably at times. But not always. Barbadian cricket connoisseurs conferred on “Sir Carl” Hooper the instant citizenship that the less gifted from Hooper’s homeland could only dream of getting from their immigration authorities. Heck, all we want is to get past the stony-faced officer at Grantley Adams.
It’s not by accident that the only time we’ve had a unified travel space was during the 2007 cricket World Cup in the Caribbean. Now Caricom countries can’t even harmonise post-Covid travel, and many people getting on planes for intra-island travel for the first time in years are falling through the implementation and policy cracks created by differing requirements for different destinations, final and intransit. Fix it, Caricom.
The unified travel space 15 years ago was sunset to coincide with the show leaving town. In practice and in mitigation, creating the Caricom Single Domestic Space wasn’t straightforward. Immigration wasn’t the only thing that needed to be harmonised… National Security was too, and therein lay the biggest difficulty in making it happen.
But they did. The world outside of the Caribbean demanded that they did, because the movement of teams, officials, media, and spectators could not be made compatible with passport checks for multiple 15-minute island hops. It’s a shame that our own people do not have similar sway.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com