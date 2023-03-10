Portals to the past

The nostalgia of my boyhood days in the sugar barracks of Golconda was not the only impact of my return last week as outlined in my last letter. I seemed to have developed a greater sense of awareness as the son of indentured labourers of how I had benefited from their toil to ensure that my siblings and I “take learning” to avoid their unhappy fate. For them, education was key, and with the opportunity for such, facilitated by the work of the Canadian missionaries in sugar estates like ours, I am what I am today as has been the case with of many other children of East Indian descent growing up in a similar environment.