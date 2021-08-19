This was a difficult Olympics to stage because of the pandemic. But the Games were needed. In times like these, humans must look inward, and those with superior talents in the performative and fine arts must come forward to inspire. Last year at Easter as the pandemic gripped the world, and even the clerics had to retreat, at the Vatican they brought forward the great tenor Andrea Bocelli, he alone and a pianist, to perform “Panis Angelicus”. It was a concession by the Pope to limits of mere faith, and to a different kind of moving power, the expression of an inspiring human gift, the gift of a transcending voice.
At the Olympics this year we were back to that same pass. Covid still raging. Should there be the Olympics or not? And even the sceptics would say now in retrospect, that indeed, this was the thing to do. Most Olympics that have been staged since inception had only limited audiences. For example, in 1964 we in this country did not see Mottley come second, or Roberts third, and indeed the relay team third, because most homes did not have TV.
This year, 2021, there were few people in the stands in Tokyo, but electronically the globe was watching, and the athletes knew it.
The Games were expertly managed by the Japanese, who had done it before in 1964. New sports such as skateboarding were introduced, and were thrilling and showing deference to youth culture, and to modernity. Will our youth be encouraged to do this?
The 100-metres is always the key race, and with the field of men ordinary this year, and the field of women quite the opposite, this was the race, and it did not disappoint. All hail the queen, Elaine Thompson-Herah.
I was very interested in the women’s 800, because of the presence of Athing Mu, a Sudanese girl, barely 19. An American citizen now. Have you ever seen such a stately, lyrical runner? This girl made the 800, normally just another race, one of the focal points of the Olympics. She did not disappoint. She starts her final run about 300 metres out, and it is attrition for the rest of them, they decelerating while she turns up the heat. Will we ever see her down here? Long time we would be sure about that. After the 1964 Olympics, Bob Hayes the winner of the 100, came here.
But after one time is two time, as Tanty Popo used to say.
I looked forward also to seeing Shaunae Miller-Uibo run the 400. She too is tall and graceful, lyrical. And the 50 metres she ran at the end of the race, having come around that bend in the most graceful way, was art at its height. Caribbean womanhood.
Looked forward to seeing long jumper Malaika Mihambo of Germany, and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, triple jumper. Both won gold. It was reported on the BBC that Malaika means angel in Swahili.
Amid the jumping there was our girl Tyra Gittens on the TV screen, world class, in the final of the long jump, finishing fourth. Our best performance at the Olympics this time. This girl did us proud. She kept our heads up high. She was graceful, and wonderfully athletic. Stately. Gracious in defeat. A credit to us all.
I saw Jereem Richards run his heart out for this country. This is a world class runner, who did a great leg in the 4x400, which was ill-fated because we had an injury. Enjoyed Deon Lendore’s run as well. He is a workhorse for the Red White and Black. I think it to have been a big deal for us to get into the final, and unfortunate that we had an injury.
Michelle-Lee Ahye showed us again that she is the best female athlete we have produced here. In the last ten years she would have been a finalist in every big globally important sprint race. I salute you, sister, for running your heart out for this country, which could be spiteful at times.
Kelly-Ann Baptiste was in the 100 final in the 2012 Olympics and was still toiling for her country here in 2021. You are a champion, sister. You wear our colours with pride. You make us better.
I hope that Machel Cedenio continues running, and that he goes to the next Olympics. Machel, you are one of the great quarter-milers we have produced. World class, as leader in the 4x400. On a clear day Cedenio would make any final in the quarter, with the top men in the world vying for a spot.
Portious Warren helped us keep our flag high in the shot-put. Sister, you did us proud, and must keep at this sport, and be there again next time.
There is no shortage of talent in this country. But obviously we have a continuing vacuum when it comes to leadership, and in the harnessing of sports generally. We were short of young, new talent at the Games, nobody 18 or 19, knocking at the door. The Chinese have 15-year-old adolescents competing for medals. A 17-year-old American boy was in the final of the 200 metres.
Meanwhile, there are the performances of Jamaica and the Bahamas, in a range of disciplines, where apparently they take athletics, and sports in general, seriously. We got no medals in Tokyo this time. But we got medals in Tokyo in 1964.
We backing back, just like in football.
But we are not short of people who could fix our morass in athletics, and sports generally.
—Author Theodore Lewis is Professor Emeritus, University of Minnesota. He is mostly retired.