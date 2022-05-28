It was reported in the media that Opposition Senator Wade Mark opposes any move to abolish final appeals to the Privy Council on the basis that there is some influence, or potential influence, of “politicians” in the appointment and removal of Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) judges.
I would like to assume for a moment that there is some way for the composition of the court to be coloured by political influence. I must be clear that I do not accept this is the case.
The Regional Judicial and Legal Service Commission (RJLSC) deals with judicial appointments and discipline. For anyone interested in how appointments to the RJLSC are made, a simple Google search will assist. Suffice to say, some of its members are “fixed” (the president of the CCJ is automatically its chairman) and others are nominated by various local and regional bodies.
But if that process is not perfect, and there is a chance of political influence, so what? It is not unheard of for politicians, in proper functioning democracies, to have direct influence over the appointment of judicial officers. The United States is a prime example. As many readers will know, judges of the highest court in the US, the Supreme Court, are directly appointed by politicians. Its members are well known to have “right wing” or “left wing” leanings.
In the UK, High Court judges are appointed by the Queen, on the advice of the Lord Chancellor. The Lord Chancellor is appointed by the Queen, on the advice of the Prime Minister. So, on Senator Mark’s reasoning, the UK Prime Minister has an influence over the appointment of judges in the UK.
In reality, in the UK, as under the CCJ, there is an independent body that advises the Lord Chancellor on appointments (the Judicial Appointments Commission). In practice, it is that independent body, just like the RJLSC, which chooses candidates after a fair and open competition.
In our own country, there are several important independent officers of State whose appointment, on the reasoning of Senator Mark, can potentially be tainted by politicians. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for instance, is appointed by the JLSC, but the Prime Minster has a veto power. The Commissioner of Police cannot be appointed without the backing of Parliament—in other words, the politicians in power control who holds the position.
Potential political influence is unavoidable. What is more, it is arguably necessary, because at the end of the day politicians are answerable to the people who elected them.
What is not acceptable in any proper functioning democracy is for its judges to be appointed by politicians of another country. Who are these people who sit at the apex of our court system? Did anybody reading this commentary go to school with them, ever play cricket with them in the road or lime with them in a fete? Why are these strangers determining the way we live?
The arguments for fully adopting the CCJ are unassailable. Let us unite with confidence and move forward.
—Lee Merry is an attorney-at-law