With the election of a new President of the Republic on the horizon, the nation is quite laudably abuzz with debate on prospective nominees, the qualifications for the office and the public’s expectations of the Head of State.
There is significant confusion as to the true powers of the President leading to questions on the relevance of that office in modern Trinidad and Tobago, so it is prudent to take a closer examination of the presidency to be able to contribute to the national debate from a more enlightened perspective.
Independence
One of the biggest misconceptions that is being peddled is that a nominee must be someone who is not only totally independent and impartial, but be seen to be so. While citizens, repulsed by daily shameless displays of partisanship, understandably thirst for a truly unifying figure in President’s House, we must recognise that the President is not a judicial appointee but a key protagonist in the executive branch of government.
The Constitution provides for independence in the exercise of the office of the president, as opposed to requiring impartiality as a criterion for election. In fact, such a requirement may indeed have been unworkable. The independence of the office is secured by granting a fixed term and fixed grounds for removal by way of an onerous procedure involving multiple stages and super-majorities in the Electoral College. It gives the president security of tenure beyond the reach of the Government or Opposition of the day, and secures to the President the ability to carry out the functions of the office independent of the politicians. This stands in stark contrast to those territories with a Governor General who serves at the pleasure of the Prime Minister.
Now, we often erroneously equate independence or neutrality with being anti-government or necessitating little interactions with politicians of whatever persuasion. This is a false concept and independence in the context of the presidency is properly to be understood as acting in the national interest, unbridled by a party whip and uncoloured by political bigotry simply because it’s the right thing to do.
Indeed, the Constitution at Section 81 encourages interaction between the Prime Minister and the President “on the general conduct of the government” in which discussions the latter is, no doubt, free to make her views known to the Prime Minister without fear of reprisal. The President, at least in theory, is always up to date on matters of government policy and can call for further information and provide counsel as deemed necessary. Because the President enjoys this special access to the Prime Minister, citizens often reach out to the President on “government” issues for which the President can make representation on their behalf to the PM. This is not an insignificant level of influence. A properly performing President can rapidly become the pulse of the nation and a bellwether of public sentiment.
Powers
This dimension of a President’s function occurs almost exclusively out of the glare of the public eye, and so is lost on Trinbagonian society which often has no truck for secrecy and privacy. The duties of the President which command the most publicity are those which the Head of State is performing on the advice of the PM which pale in comparison to the powerful office of the President of the United States (which is beamed into homes by the mass media as the presidential standard).
It is in this context that the presidency has been unfortunately described as ceremonial. This perception begins to peel away with the appreciation that the role of the President in T&T should not be assessed by comparison to the role of the PM who is the effective, elected head of government. The President does not duplicate the PM’s role. In creating the office of President, the Constitution sought to reserve to a neutral office certain key duties which, in the partisan rot, often pervade the government, and which should not be left in the hands of the active political directorate. Far from being ceremonial, the President carries out crucial duties independent of any instructions from another office holder (who may be consulted and make suggestions, but the final decision remains at the President’s discretion). A non-exhaustive list of these duties is as follows:
i. identification of the party leader to be appointed as PM and Opposition Leader. This is particularly useful where no party wins an outright majority of seat;
ii. appointment of a Chief Justice. In many territories the CJ is selected by the PM which carries tremendous risk of political interference;
iii. appointment of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission which, in turn, selects judges, masters, magistrates, the DPP, the Solicitor General, etc. No one would be comfortable with the Prime Minister making these appointments;
iv. appointment of the Elections and Boundaries Commission which oversees elections and constituency boundaries;
v. appointment of the public, teaching and police service commissions (the latter of which selects the commissioner of police);
vi. appointment of the Integrity Commission;
vii. appointment of independent senators who play a critical role in the passage of even ordinary legislation through the Senate;
viii. vetting of other appointments to be made on the advice of the PM to ensure compliance with the law;
ix. reviewing the performance of appointees for re-appointment or removal;
x. Vetting for formal compliance with the law, legislation presented for Assent.
This list does not take into account unwritten prerogative powers enjoyed by the office holder, charity work (the President is patron to numerous causes and NGOs) and the unique relationship between the military and the President.
Significant confidence is reposed in the institutions listed herein, and citizens often take their independence for granted. A key component of their neutrality is that they do not depend for their appointment on the ruling party—their commission comes from the non-partisan office of the President.
These functions make the President of the Republic even more powerful in T&T than the monarch, after which the presidency was inspired, in the United Kingdom. The office of President in this country is one of the few aspects of our constitutional make-up that are a uniquely T&T creation. The office holder is no figure-head of the character of governors-general and enjoys broader discretionary power than its counterparts in Dominica and Barbados.
An Executive President?
While some strenuously argue (as they are entitled to do) for the establishment of an executive presidency modelled after the United States or patterned after the hybrid Guyanese executive presidency, it is still unclear as to how either model will afford superior treatment of the functions listed above.
In those systems, the head of government is also responsible for carrying out duties which are well accepted should be neutral. Before rubbishing the usefulness of the presidency, we must consider whether it is desirable for the leader of the ruling party to have, for example, the power to appoint a DPP or CJ, or the implications of no independent senators in Parliament.
Apart from the expediency which an executive presidency provides from the merger of the roles of PM and president, it also carries the risk of brinkmanship, examples of which we need look no further than the United States whenever the branches of government are controlled by rival parties. This can result in serious implications for the government of a small-island developing nation.
Conclusion
Admittedly, everything about the election and role of the President is not perfect or as clear as it ought to be. There is room for constitutional change, but that is a topic for another column. It is a myth to suggest the President draws a “large” salary to do nothing. The local presidency is an integral part of the democratic system in which we operate, and accommodates the reality of the independent institutions which we have become used to and which we depend on for national stability and government continuity. The President should not be written off as a relic of the colonial past, but embraced as a uniquely powerful and valuable office in our constitutional landscape.
—Author Vaughn Thomas is an attorney and tutor in constitutional law at The UWI Faculty of Law and UWI Open Campus.