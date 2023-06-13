Pride month wish list

Last week, in the first of this two-part column, my wish list was focused on allyship and governmental representation. I called for local organisations and politicians to seek not only what is in their best interests but more importantly what is in the best interests of the wider society. This week, I draw attention to two other major pillars in LGBTQ activism that require urgent attention. They involve matters related to tourism and diversity education.
LGBTQ Tourism
It’s been two years since businessman Richard Branson cited a report titled “The Economic Case for LGBT+ Inclusion in the Caribbean” published by Open For Business (OFB), a global LGBT+ advocacy group. The report, in which T&T is mentioned repeatedly, states that anti-LGBTQ policies cost the region’s English-speaking nations up to US$4.4 billion a year in lost tourism and emigration.
According to the survey data, 18 per cent of LGBTQ people will not visit the Caribbean due to perceived levels of homophobia. On the other hand, up to 60 per cent of the sample would visit the region, but only after it passed pro-LGBTQ policies.
Earlier this month, Government Senator Laurence Hislop questioned if another Tobago Carnival was feasible given its 2022 inaugural October event registered a loss of $.7 million. In 2019, before the pandemic caused even further disruptions to our staple tourism event, the National Carnival Commission (NCC) recorded a $78 million debt. Even in the face of these signs of an increasingly unsustainable tourism product, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts (MTCA) remains unwilling to try something new.
In 2021, Discover Puerto Rico, the country’s destination marketing organisation, launched the “Live Out” campaign, an initiative to establish Puerto Rico as the LGBTQ capital of the Caribbean by ensuring travellers feel welcome. As of January 2023, travel spending in Puerto Rico increased by 26.7 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. One of the major business tourism events carded for 2023 in Puerto Rico is the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, the world’s leading organisation of LGBTQ welcoming businesses.
While the MTCA remains reluctant to weave LGBTQ tourism into its strategic business plan, our neighbours are already capitalising on its obvious profits. Back to my wish last week for more allies, if organisations such as the T&T Chamber of Commerce truly want to achieve their mission of being “the champion of business towards the development of a strong and sustainable national economy” then it would be in their best interest to champion the cause of LGBTQ equality.
And, if the Government is truly committed to diversifying our economy, there are potential millions in revenue waiting to be generated from tourists who look at a nation’s extent of discrimination toward LGBTQ communities before visiting.
Diversity, Equity, and
inclusion training
Given the OFB’s correlation between a nation’s discriminatory policies and damage to its GDP, a natural action would involve updating policies that discriminate against LGBTQ people.
Preliminary results of the recent 2023 DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) survey done by PrideTT and the US Embassy of T&T reveals “64 per cent of respondents were concerned that being “out” would adversely impact their career” and that for 52.6 per cent of the 97-person sample, there was no mechanism at their workplace to report homophobic or non-inclusive behaviour. These findings underscore the critical conclusions in the OFB report, particularly as it concerns the human capital of an economy. According to OFB, “migration [of the LGBTQ Caribbean diaspora] is driven by discriminatory laws and negative attitudes, which also act as disincentives to return. This depletes the productivity and competitiveness of the Caribbean”. Not only are English speaking Caribbean countries losing potential revenue due to their lack of pro-LGBTQ policies, but they are also losing potential expertise and talent from LGBTQ people who are not allowed to realise that potential because of discrimination.
To retain talent and expertise, organisations must openly protect its human capital, including those belonging to the LGBTQ community. Training for employees in areas of DEI goes beyond the benefits to the LGBTQ communities since diversity training is a pillar of any successful organization. For those employers who are yet to grasp it, diversity training puts the ‘S’ or ‘social’ in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance). An ESG framework defines how successful an organisation is based on its adherence to principles that make it sustainably profitable in the long-term.
Added to research which shows that companies promoting gender and racial diversity tend to perform better financially, a 2021 analysis in Finland provides evidence that the same is true for companies that have LGBTQ-friendly policies. Researchers assessed the financial performance of 657 publicly traded US companies between 2003 and 2016 and found that firms with LGBTQ-friendly policies had both higher profitability and higher stock market valuations. One reason is that international investors use a company’s treatment of diversity and inclusion as a marker of its overall social responsibility as well as its ability to attract, recruit and retain a wider pool of talented employees.
A time for action
My wish list for this Pride month and beyond is idealistic but not unrealistic. Until we recognise how much LGBTQ rights are entangled with critical areas of national development, we’ll continue to fall short of what is achievable. Over these two columns, I have identified four key aspects affecting LGBTQ equality and by extension our progress toward a vision that is equitable, inclusive, and just.
The author is a
PhD Candidate & Teaching Associate
Department of English
College of Humanities & Fine Arts
University of Massachusetts, Amherst