Pride month wishlist

Part 1

With each passing year, Pride Month, celebrated in June, provides as much a commemorative function as it does a gauge for assessing how far LGBTQ rights in T&T have come and paradoxically, how far there is still yet to go.

Pride Month began as an annual recognition of the Stonewall Riots, a series of protests in the US by members of the LGBTQ community in response to a June 1969 police raid of the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City. Since then, LGBTQ communities worldwide dedicate the month of June to honouring the groundwork laid by these early activists who endured police raids, violence, abuse, and discrimination.

For T&T’s version of Pride Month 2023, I wanted to offer a wish list of things that require urgent and ongoing attention not just for the sake of members of the LGBTQ community but also for the benefit of the wider population. This wish list is admittedly idealistic, but not unrealistic. It is also unavoidably broad because at the core of LGBTQ rights are human rights. We’ve heard this before. Still, how much do we understand than human rights defines the progress and prosperity or lack thereof of a nation?

In this first of a two-part column, I outline the need for more allies and increased governmental representation as integral to progressing LGBTQ rights.

More Allies

LGBTQ communities worldwide find themselves in a complicated position every June when corporations change their logos to some rainbow iteration for one month in a show of solidarity. On the one hand, LGBTQ allies are always welcome. On the other hand, what happens during the other 11 months each year? While it might not seem so, thanks to almost every Netflix series which has at least one LGBTQ-identifying character, LGBTQ persons are a minority. Allies, therefore, play a crucial role in improving visibility and supporting equality. The organisations that know this also understand that through allyship, their reputation doesn’t suffer but actually succeeds.

And while, even within LGBTQ communities worldwide, there have been calls to boycott companies that engage in ‘rainbow-washing’, that is when a business uses Pride symbolism for the sole purpose of profit, at this moment in time our LGBTQ community cannot be picky when it comes to allyship.

Scotiabank TT is one organisation, dare I say the only one, that promotes LGBTQ inclusion in T&T not just through allyship during June but through advertisements year-round. The advertisement campaign which features former T&T footballer Kenwyne Jones among others is part of its overall commitment to “building an inclusive workplace and fostering communities where LGBT+ people can thrive”. Other organisations need to follow suit.

Local embassies and consulates also have a role to play in promoting LGBTQ rights. It isn’t enough to hoist a flag for one month. There has to be constant engagement from ambassadors with the population on matters affecting the fight for equality.

Increased governmental

representation

Arguably the most important ally the LGBTQ community needs is a Government that openly fights for equal rights. Very soon there will be Local Government Election (LGE) where we’re often told that this is where real representation happens. But, what is real representation if those we elect do not bring our concerns to Parliament? Furthermore, representation must not only be solicited from the public when it is in the best interests of the person seeking election. This extends to whoever holds the position of prime minister.

Last week, PM Dr Keith Rowley indirectly addressed the ongoing controversy which alleged that members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) intended to use public funds to spread propaganda. Dr Rowley resolutely affirmed that he is the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago. The implication is that he will intervene in THA matters once the THA conducts illegal activity. In the context of my wish list, I wonder if our PM, and by extension our Government, is ready to intervene when the human rights of LGBTQ persons are being withheld by a Constitution that only until 2018 continued to criminalise same-sex intimacy.

The upcoming LGE may not be the place to centre LGBTQ rights, but those councillors seeking votes must recognise that representation, including for those in the community that identify as LGBTQ, is unconditional.

For a model of how national leaders support their LGBTQ communities, look to Barbados whose Prime Minister Mia Mottley in 2020 was adamant that “There shall be no discrimination against any person, whether gay, whether straight, whether Black, whether white, whether short, whether tall, for any reason in this country”. In the Cayman Islands, Premier Wayne Panton and Governor Martin Roper openly acknowledged its LGBTQ community after civil partnerships, applicable to unions between same-sex couples, became legal.

I’d be hard-pressed to find any of our leaders in T&T being brave enough to share similar sentiments about our own LGBTQ community.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of the Pride Month 2023 wish list where I examine the need for tourist-centred and education-specific approaches to supporting LGBTQ equality.

The author is a PhD Candidate &

Teaching Associate Department of English College of Humanities & Fine Arts

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

