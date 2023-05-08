THE issue of Internal Self Government for Tobago has taken a back seat to the exchange about whether an early election should be called in Tobago because a fresh mandate is necessary.
Since the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) 14-1 win at the polls in December 2021, the story of their governance in Tobago has been anything but smooth sailing. This has led to the party coming apart at the seams. The PDP has now been left with a lone representative in the assembly – its political leader.
The 13 elected members who resigned from the party are now called independents. Recently a new political party, the Tobago People’s Party, was formed. The Interim Political leader of this party is the current Chief Secretary and former deputy political leader of the PDP Farley Chavez Augustine.
Amidst this turn of events, many, including our Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, urged the now independent members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to call fresh elections.
In an Express article on April 24, Dr Rowley was quoted as saying that, “If the independent political aspirants of the disintegrated PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) wish to be taken seriously by the central government and the people of Tobago then the Chief Secretary would do well to make arrangements for an early election within the same time frame that he is making to register a new political party with the Elections and Boundaries Commission.”
This hinges on the argument that the people who now hold office in Tobago were elected under a PDP banner and that any other arrangement wouldn’t have the people’s endorsement. However, the current Tobago House of Assembly Act was not constructed to recognise or revere political parties. Therefore, those in office continue to exist and act as lawful representatives of their constituents.
As this matter unfolds, it is my hope that the people of Tobago will rise up and demand that the Tobago Self-Governance Bill be a prerequisite to any new elections. That as the leader of PNM (People’s National Movement) in Tobago Ancil Dennis and the PDP leader Watson Duke add their voices about the current situation, that they will also publicly dialogue and advocate for the progression of the Bill in the Parliament.
There is a noticeable trend that the topic of Tobago’s Self-Governance is only prioritised during election periods and other things take pre-eminence after elections, I have to ask the question – is internal Self Government really a priority?
In an article in the Express newspaper last May, when the PDP was launching its branch in Trinidad, I asked “If a super-majority of Tobagonian legislators running Tobago can’t give it the urgent attention it deserves and finally make it happen, then who will?”
This Bill which envisions autonomy for Tobago has been tarrying in the wilderness for more than 40 years, dating as far back as 1977, when the political leader of the Democratic Action Congress and MP for Tobago East, ANR Robinson ushered in self-determination discussions by virtue of a private members motion.
A few years later, the passage of the Tobago House of Assembly Act 37 of 1980 led to the institution of the Tobago House of Assembly. Act 40 of 1996 later widened the scope of Tobago’s autonomy a little, but substantial self-governance remains unrealised. In 2018 a bill was laid in Parliament called the “Internal Self Government Bill” and this was sent to a Joint Select Committee of Parliament. The report of this committee was laid in Parliament in June 2021, and debated later that month. However, that debate ended prematurely as there was a walkout by the opposition.
For this bill to progress further, it must first be put again on the Order Paper of the House of Representatives. There must be negotiations behind the scenes to ensure full participation by members of the House. There can be no debate without the opposition.
A Bill of this nature is complex and requires constitutional reform and a special majority to be passed. This means that government, opposition, and Independent Senators must lend their support and agree on the way forward.
It requires that we don’t place emphasis on secondary matters that will do nothing more than to distract us from the goal of self-governance for Tobago.
The people of Tobago MUST call on their elected members to use their voice for and on behalf of the people of Tobago in this regard and get on with the job of moving the Bill forward.
If the normal course is followed, preparation for an election would begin in the year preceding the election, and the electioneering for the going to the polls in 2025 would start in 2024. We should therefore be debating this Bill NOW. The discussion should be given priority during this sober pre-election period, and not closer to the General or THA elections which are both due in 2025.
When this Bill is passed and assented to by the President, a new election must be held. But first things first, let’s prioritise Tobago’s autonomy and its progress. The focus needs to be getting the people of Tobago to the place where they are operating under a different system of governance, rather than different people being shuffled under the same old system.