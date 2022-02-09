An imbalance between the rich and the poor is the oldest and most fatal ailment of all republics.
—Plutarch, ancient Greek philosopher
In the current Covid-19 economic environment, the call from one of the largest, most powerful corporations in this country for the privatisation of public assets brings to the fore the challenge of eradicating income inequality—a critical goal first enunciated in the 2005 UNDP Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
No doubt this is a lofty and ambitious objective, but what is clear is that significantly reducing income inequality is a foremost requirement to achieving sustainable national development.
For Trinidad and Tobago, the first iteration of the UNDP SDG goals undoubtedly played a major role in the development of the 2020 Vision Strategic Plan, and the updated and modified 2030 Vision version no doubt was similarly informed by the most recent 2015 UNDP publication.
In a sense, this specific SDG really speaks to the critical role of government as part of its economic responsibility, in that while it facilitates the growth of a thriving merchant and productive sector, meaningful opportunities must also be implemented for those in the middle- and lower-income groups to participate in and contribute to the emergence of a strong entrepreneurial class and the creation of quality, well-paying, professional jobs. However, it appears in the face of laws and policies so heavily weighted in favour of the wealthy, including the enactment of a watered-down procurement, Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority, and gambling legislation and a public-private partnership policy, the middle- and lower-income brackets have been effectively crowded out and prevented from competing or significantly participating in the socio-economic development of our nation. And with a score of 41 on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI)—which examines corruption levels in the public sector and where, with a score under 50, a country is deemed to have serious corruption problems—the coup de grâce was struck by our Prime Minister declaring about a week ago that corruption was widespread in Trinidad and Tobago.
Privatisation in principle has many benefits. It can reduce inefficiencies, caused by over-staffing and wastage or lack of maintenance of key assets, minimise political nepotism and presumably the country as a whole will reap the benefits by an increase in taxes paid by the private sector, their business expansion translating into high-quality job opportunities and increased upward mobility. This increased wealth of the business class will benefit all classes according to the trickle-down effect theory. Simply put, the theory first espoused by Milton Friedman states that tax breaks and benefits for corporations and the wealthy will trickle down to everyone else.
However, the IMF cautions that when the top 20 per cent get richer, benefits do not trickle down. Instead, they argue that growth is increased by increasing the income share of the poor and middle classes. Dana Sookdeo, in a Sunday Market Network article of January 2021, entitled “Scratching the surface of income inequality in Trinidad and Tobago”, noted that when trickle-down economics was implemented in the US in the 1980s, it resulted in the richest ten per cent of the population ending up earning 9.5 times more than the poorest ten per cent, and up to seven times more than the rest of the population
Lebanon—A cautionary tale
Lebanon, once called the Mediterranean of the Middle East, provides a cautionary tale of the very real potential for a socio-economic crisis where a country’s wealth and income are concentrated in a few hands. Many reasons were posited for the collapse of the Lebanese economy in which Lebanon ranked 193 of 193 countries assessed by the World Bank.
According to the World Bank (WB), GDP fell by 21.2 per cent in 2020 and a further decline of 10.5 per cent in 2021, with the largest contraction to 58 per cent, the largest among the 193 countries examined by the World Bank. The value of money fell by 90 per cent; inflation rose to 145 per cent since last year with more than 70 per cent of the population living in poverty.
On January 25, 2022, the WB did not mince words as to the reason for the total collapse of the Lebanese economy. It blasted Lebanon’s ruling class for deliberately orchestrating one of the world’s worst economic depressions due to their self-imposed exploitative grip on resources, with no apparent concern for the survival of the Lebanese people. In the WB’s Fall 2021 Lebanon Economic Monitor, it noted that the elite have long captured the state and live off its economic rents (the role of elite capture as a constraint to development), dividing the spoils while still continuing to abuse their position despite Lebanon suffering one of the three worst global financial crises since the 1850s. It is noteworthy that in 2014 the American University of Beirut reported that 29 per cent of all banking assets were held by eight politically connected families Ultimately, the WB concluded that the long-term stability and social peace of Lebanon was increasingly threatened by these exploitative practices in one of the most unequal countries in the world, where millions more have been pushed into increasing poverty and social exclusion. (See also CNN’s Fareed Zakaria’s video, “Last Look—Lebanon’s Collapse” at cnn.com.)
There is admittedly no one solution to addressing income inequality which is becoming a growing and worrying feature of Trinidad and Tobago’s economic landscape. We must all take some measure of responsibility for our current economic challenges. However, what is clear is that privatising public assets is not currently the answer in the context of a CPI score of 41; the current suite of laws and policies that appears only to be accessible or beneficial to a tiny minority that make up the wealthy in this country. More must be done by the Government in assuming a proactive and meaningful implementation of policies and projects that facilitate income accessibility for the middle- and lower-income sectors so that when we quote the GDP per capita, it should be reflective of a more equal distribution of our nation’s wealth.
—The author is a former
government minister