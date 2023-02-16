Privilege problems

Jarrel De Matas____use

Privilege is one of those words that immediately split public opinion. It’s like caraille. On the one hand, I can say that I feel privileged to have my writing contri­bute to the socio-cultural and intellec­tual history of our country. On the other hand, my articles might be perceived by those who do not have such a privilege as wasting the oppor­tunity to vocalise more pressing concerns such as, say, crime. What we consider privilege and how we choose to react to it—particularly someone else’s perceived privilege—is deeply individual. Yet, it can have nationwide consequences on how we interact with each other.

Last week, two different kinds of privilege seemed to emerge in two completely different contexts. The first involved the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5. When Album of the Year, the final and arguably most prestigious award of the night, was given to Harry Styles, the singer drew condemnation from some circles for the apparent flaunting of his privilege. During his acceptance speech, Styles said, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often.” However, many felt that Styles is exactly the kind of person these things often happen to. He’s white and British. And although he has never outrightly identified himself as straight, the consensus is that he is. Still, his sexuality has often been a topic of interest since he decided to wear a dress on the cover of a Vogue 2020 edition.

At the time, actor Billy Porter, who famously wore a black tuxedo gown to the 2019 Oscars red carpet, criticised Vogue for putting Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time. Porter, a black actor who is instrumental in creating conversations about non-binary fashion, called out Styles’ privilege. Now, this isn’t a column about men who wear dresses arguing with each other. What I’m drawing attention to has much bigger stakes that concern individual access to equal opportunities which are not obstructed by someone else’s privilege. Race and heterosexual pri­vileges were identified by Porter. These are privileges that exist in Trinidad and Tobago to varying degrees. I could easily segue here into the many privileges enjoyed by the majority heterosexual community in Trini­dad—privileges that queer citizens do not have access to—but I won’t because this is just one element of our larger privilege problem.

The second kind of privilege, class privilege, that emerged last week involved Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. On February 6, Dr Rowley lamented, “I almost lost my house two months ago because a drain outside of my house is broken and the corporation can’t fix it because they haven’t got the sand and cement.” It took almost losing a house to realise that local government has been failing the country. It took someone’s privilege to reveal a widespread reality.

Many in T&T have actually lost their houses for a variety of reasons, including those attributed to poor State infrastructure. Not only do people lose their homes but they also lose their livelihoods, such as the people of Manzanilla and Mayaro who lost access to their jobs due to the collapse of the Manzanilla road in late November 2022. Add this to the dire state of our nation’s roadways—with potholes that at this point, I’m sure, have outnumbered the giant African snail—and suddenly, Dr Rowley’s comments that he “almost” lost his house doesn’t sound at all sympathetic as much as it does tone-deaf to numerous people who are annually affected by flooding because of, amongst other things, poor State infrastructure.

Following Dr Rowley’s lamentations, an Express Editorial referred to a certain degree of blindness highlighted by Dr Rowley and, by extension, his Government because it was clear from his comments that the reality experienced by our politicians is clearly sheltered because of their privilege. I don’t expect any prizes for pointing this out, but it needs to be said at every turn that privilege carries the potential of widening the gap between the haves and have-nots.

We’ve seen the effects of racial privi­lege in the Uni­ted States that have led to the country being as divided as it has ever been. What is worse is that the political divisiveness continues to disproportionally affect the lower classes because Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on basic rights such as healthcare, safety and security, and bodily autonomy. We in T&T are at risk of class privilege creating a similar level of divisiveness. Talk of the one per cent has never gone away since the late Anthony Bourdain visited Trini­dad in 2017 and sat down with Mario Sabga-Aboud who said the Syrian-Lebanese community represen­ted one per cent of the population but is the “most powerful” group in T&T.

I am aware that I have offered mixed views of privilege. It can be des­tructive, by inciting public outrage towards a singer’s flaunting of the opportunities given to him that were not given to others. It can also be poten­tially productive, in the case of Dr Rowley calling attention to what we’ve known and have been experiencing for decades. In each case, however, someone’s privilege, whether real or imagined, should allow us to see a little further—towards larger systems of discrimination and disadvantages that exist. Those who do enjoy certain pri­vileges need to be self-aware that the luxuries they ­enjoy are not enjoyed by others. With this self-awareness must come the ­responsibility of then changing access to certain privileges. If not, the problem continues.

—Jarrel De Matas is a PhD

candidate & teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities & Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

