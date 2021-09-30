IT is apparent that just about anyone—Trinidadian, diaspora or other—can easily define what the major problems are crippling our country.
We seem to revel in declaring our understanding of issues plaguing our very existence and espousing the vagaries they create. I do not need to redefine them. They have been very well articulated by many others and are all too real.
Equally distressing and concerning is the heightened level of frustration, annoyance and anger now being displayed by numerous individuals amongst us.
Mediocrity does have a due date and ours has arrived. Heightened tensions, a nervous uncertainty, lack of clarity, and a sense of hopelessness now dominate our space, and what’s next is marred in undetermined negative tones.
And yet, it seems, it’s business as usual. Trinidad sweet! Doh dig nuttin’! Somebody go save we! Unfortunately, no! That boat has sailed, and only we can stem this tide of self-destruction. Enough with the rum-shop talk. It’s declaration time!
I have heard of a recovery team plan, and a Vision 2020 and a Vision 2030 plan. I believe that there is some very good stuff in all of these endeavours, but they have all come and gone having little or no impact on our nation’s course and on our quality of life.
Does anyone in the public space have any idea of what these plans incorporate? Why has there been no traction, no buy-in, no trust, no belief, no commitment to, no general understanding of what these plans embody?
Yet, there are good people who do want better for Trinidad and Tobago, many who have made valuable contributions to said future plans, but who now seem themselves battered and bruised, disillusioned and discouraged by the regularity, the constancy, the predictability of the uselessness.
I have also alluded to in the past, and do so again here, the “integrated strategy for national development and transformation”, as created by the Strategy Institute of Trinidad and Tobago. This document has been shared to date with about 150 individuals of different civic suasions, religions and institutions to gauge a feel of its relevance, importance, timing and value to our nation.
It has been granted very favourable response for its unique approach.
In all of the offerings identified above lies the making of a sound, well-founded, carefully-constructed, logical integrated strategy for taking our country forward.
Those persons who place country first ahead of individual gain, party affiliation and greed are now encouraged to come together, to critique and analyse the significant contributions that exist in order to tailor make a fit-for-use strategy for Trinidad and Tobago. This is a clarion call to all well-intentioned individuals and groups who support a country-first approach to come together, to breach the fragmentation, in order to begin the long journey of transformation of our nation.
You will have noticed that not once have I mentioned politics and the politician in creating and framing an integrated strategy for national development and transformation. This is by design! To maintain our independence and remove all consideration of bias we are and remain apolitical. Our credibility and our integrity must remain unscathed.
Whilst any integrated strategy for national development will necessarily require implementation by the powers-that-be, once an energy force made up of the many facets of civil society begins to roll, its force becomes unstoppable. We are a fragmented society in many ways and it is an integrated strategy that can bring us back together and can unite us in moving in one direction. An integrated strategy is the glue that can hold us together on this journey of renewal. This is critical.
We—civic society and our leaders—need to determine what’s best for our country and mandate to those who seek election what will and what will not be acceptable and tolerated by us.
It is truly amazing how our civic leaders, over time, have abdicated their responsibility to citizen and country in an effort to appease the politician and gain his blessing. This reset must take place in order for us to start the transformation of our nation. There is no other recourse.
We must immediately begin to laser focus on the way forward. The past is past, the problems have been identified. We understand where we are. Let us now plan, together, all who seek a transformed nation to effect real change.
Let us look and move forward, as one, instead of mulling around complaining.
The Strategy Institute of Trinidad and Tobago is prepared to work with any and all interested individuals and groups in pursuing our goal of defining and agreeing an integrated strategy for national development, to awakening and empowering our powerful civic right and authority and igniting our passion for change.
We invite anyone or any group who believes they have a strategy to take the country forward from this desolate place, this tinderbox, to meet with us to consider their recommendations and review and critique our own.
Our approach includes all of civic society. It does not differentiate, in that once you are prepared to place country first, you’re family.
—The Strategy Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (SITT) can be contacted at strattrini@gmail.com. We stand ready to transform our nation.