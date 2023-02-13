The Secretary General of the United Nations has been sounding increasingly like a Greenpeace activist.
Last week António Guterres tweeted: “we need a renewables revolution, not a self-destructive fossil fuel resurgence. My message to fossil fuel producers and their enablers”.
“If you cannot set a credible course for net zero with 2025 and 2030 targets covering all your operations, you should not be in business,” he said in the accompanying video clip.
“Your core product is our core problem,” he said in a comment directed at oil companies. “We need a renewables revolution; not a self-destructive fossil fuel resurgence.”
Weeks earlier, he’d tweeted this: “No more excuses. No more greenwashing. No more bottomless greed of the fossil fuel industry and its enablers.”
Enablers. A term normally used for people giving tacit support to a criminal enterprise. Greenwashing, like money laundering, is cleaning up the money or funds accrued from illegal activity.
At the heart of the issue is the United Nations’ Net Zero goal, which “means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions re-absorbed from the atmosphere, by oceans and forests for instance”.
The UN’s Climate Action page explains that the science shows clearly that “in order to avert the worst impacts of climate change and preserve a livable planet, global temperature increase needs to be limited to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels”.
“To keep global warming to no more than 1.5°C (as the US and other nations agreed to in Paris in 2017) emissions need to be reduced by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.” On the eve of the last UN global climate conference in Egypt late last year, The Economist called the Paris targets a lost cause.
I understand Guterres’ frustration and impatience. He presides annually over increasing fraught global conferences to hammer out agreement – inch by painful inch – on measures to mitigate climate change. Progress has been slow to non-existent.
Oil industry execs are big boys and girls, and aren’t going to take Guterres’ comments personally. They didn’t rise to the C-suite by being sensitive to insults, and they sometimes have to engage people with whom they share a mutual dislike. Similarly, what oil industry CEOs think of Guterres isn’t going to bother him. Still, they have to find a way to engage each other, even if the SG says they’re greedy enablers of the earth’s destruction. Guterres isn’t going to shame and insult them into reducing their carbon footprint. He can try extracting stronger carbon commitments… commitments they cannot walk back as easily as British Petroleum did.
BP certainly gave him ammunition this past week. All the big oil companies recently announced historic profits, which the UK Guardian tallies at US$400 billion. Profit is fine. It’s why businesses exist. What was problematic in BP’s case was chief executive Bernard Looney reducing the carbon emissions commitment from a cut of 35-40 per cent to 20-30 per cent.
Everyone knows that oil extraction and use is a dirty business. Everyone knows too that they have often been environmentally damaging. Environmental oversight on drilling is often inadequate and oil companies have sometimes behaved like they’re secondary considerations – even if the language of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) pronouncements and carbon mitigation policies says otherwise. The use of petroleum products in internal combustion engine vehicles and industry have contributed mightily to greenhouse gas emissions.
However, the deep dependency of citizens and industry and historical, deeply-ingrained usage patterns mean that we can’t move far, fast or radically enough to phase out oil in line with the Paris Accords. We must, but we can’t. The cost of retooling PP&E alone is nightmarish.
US president Joe Biden, in an apparent ad-lib during his State of the Union address a week ago, said “we’re still going to need oil for at least another decade”. That elicited a chuckle from one O&G exec I spoke with. “At least” was doing a lot of heavy lifting.
The UN places a lot of emphasis on national and human development, and has provided invaluable help to many countries in those areas. How then does it say to new entrants into oil and gas production like Guyana and Suriname that they should forgo the promise of unprecedented development? Unintentionally or not, Guterres is taking a swing at small countries that understandably want to use oil revenue to drive development.
Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has consistently argued that Guyana can extract petroleum for development revenue, develop with O&G operators tight environmental oversight, futureproof by developing sustainable energy technology, use oil revenue to drive and lock in food security and maintain its forest cover – which would contribute to carbon dioxide absorption. All of that is necessary mutuality, which Guyana will need the UN’s help to realise.
Demonising an industry on which some countries have pinned their development hopes does not help the people that the UN itself says it is committed to helping. The unarguable counter to that is that the accelerated strangling of the planet doesn’t help either. Something’s got to give, and soon. This is not a black and white issue.
The UN can’t afford to water down its goals. How else would it keep feet to the fire? Nevertheless, it would be smart to jointly engage countries and companies. Keep them honest. It can, for example, provide technical assistance in creating tighter oversight and environmental control regimes, and in developing affordable alternative energy technology.
The author is a media consultant,