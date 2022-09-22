I offer in this column the paradoxical view that in my lifetime while there has been real progress in the country, that advance is now counteracted by qualitative decline. I think we are on a knife’s edge, that is not helped by the fact that we are far from ready for a post-petroleum economic future. We don’t know what’s coming next. There are no plans—there is no vision from any quarter. The Prime Minister and the Government do not have a clue.
The decline contention I make here is worrying because much of it is qualitative. It is true that significant aspects of the tone of a country must come from above. And accordingly, it is disheartening to see ministers of Government being brought before the courts, as has been our recent experience. But in societies known for order, tone emanates significantly from below. These are societies in which, if you lose your wallet, you get a phone-call from the citizen who found it, so it could be returned. We have never been that type of society.
I don’t think we possess enough of a store of civic capital that can inoculate us against decline. In Japan, the people are at their best when the country is most vulnerable, as when there is a disaster such as an earthquake, tsunami or typhoon. Or all three together, as happened short years ago. The people do not use the opportunistic cover of such disasters as the trigger for looting.
In recent years, we have had people block highways as a standard way to protest. But police do it, too. Short years ago, police decided to hold up traffic for a day by stopping cars and checking oil, checking tyre pressure, and so on, just because they were vex about something.
Though we have never been like Japan or Sweden, we still have had our own happy days—days of innocence. But Auntie Kay, John Agitation, Sham Mohammed, Holly Betaudier and Granny Luces are long gone.
One day I was driving down Tragarete Road, and I had the privilege of giving a ride to Beryl McBurnie. She was standing outside of the Oval. I have another distinct recollection, and it was of Clinton Bernard, then-chief justice of the country, with his satchel just walking like an ordinary citizen along the rails of Woodford Square, on his way from work. No security or anything. I waved to him and he waved back.
The chief justice of the country walking alone on the pavement.
The country has become not just dangerous, but lawless. The bar of restraint against the committal of crime is either low, or non-existent. I am certain that a high proportion of wrongdoings now are crimes of opportunism, unplanned, because the odds of being caught are so high, such opportunism unwittingly creating the condition of self-fulfilling prophesy.
Anybody could be a criminal. Just go over there and kill two people.
Yes, to a significant degree I have witnessed dramatic material progress in this country. In the 1960s at Independence, outdoor latrines were still the norm. We had to go for water with buckets before heading off to primary school. I remember the arrival of electricity in homes, waiting on the ice truck for ice, the first TV on the street, the first car, North-South taxis hurtling through Marabella, making their way to town through Couva and via the dreaded McBean stretch, which claimed the life of the great education minister John Donaldson.
Christmas morning used to be a big deal in this country, what with citizens domiciled in England sending messages to loved ones here on the radio. We are now in the age of the ubiquitous cellphone. This country is wired. We have all of the trappings of progress, the typical home with more than one vehicle.
We are a much wealthier country, by any measure, than the one we christened on August 31, 1962. Per capita, we are a much more educated society now than then. Our highways are like a parking lots throughout the day. But that being the case, how then are we so much more crime-ridden? Why has there been this deep and nagging sense of malaise? Should we not have become a more contented society, more civil, as development descended upon us?
A good deal of the answer to this arises from the conundrum that wealth begets greed. And we have seen our share of gangsters, dead and alive, decked off ostentatiously in their bling. But it is not just the gangsters. Calder Hart was allowed to slip out, and we have not seen him since, but while here, he had accrued a yacht among his possessions. But he just gone.
We have big pappy with charges before the courts. Cases that will never be called.
We are located in the middle passage of the drug trade that extends from coca fields in Latin America, through the Caribbean, to the American street and neighbourhoods. We are outmatched by the drug cartels that are well practised in moving product along the way. The drug trade is a source of decline.
Why have we had such little resistance to decline?
Along the way from Independence, to our current stage, we have turned our backs on common places, particularly on the creation and maintenance of structures that helped us to sustain community life. Malvern versus Colts could draw young and old to the savannah from the top of Laventille hill down to the Dry River. Community sports went out as the country devoted more attention to the trappings of new wealth. Fetes featuring bands such Fitz Vaughan Bryan, Joey Lewis, Clarence Curvan, Cassanovas, Ancil Wyatt or Sel Duncan could have the occasional fight, but certainly not the now-commonplace shootings. Youth must hide from each other now, where they could attend the same fetes in earlier decades. The Oval and stadium are half-full these days with big cricket going on because gangsters do not want to be trapped.
Then the Government, just so, shut down Petrotrin, leaving Marabella, the whole of South, and perhaps the whole country, in turmoil. If you ask the Prime Minister what are the plans regarding Petrotrin, he will not know. You have to ask Stuart Young. Or Imbert. And they will not know.
Just their feigning competence.
Then there are certain pending court cases, that will pend and pend and pend. Never to come before our courts.
But never mind, elections coming again. The PNM (People’s National Movement) choir is practising “Manning Post”.
Magnus est PNM et praevalebit.
But you better doh walk down Frederick Street at night. In fact, check the advisory for the US Embassy to see where you could take a chance walking. Meanwhile, Golden Grove filling up. Plenty people on perpetual remand. More youth in there than at The UWI (The University of the West Indies) and UTT (University of Trinidad and Tobago).
More criminals than students.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.