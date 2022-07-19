Promoting national interest

TWO developments in the country in the last couple weeks generated between them considerations concerning the injunction often confronting us about putting the country first.
What does it mean, for many of us, those who call others to this hallowed principle, equally as those who remain determined to do as we please?
When is it, and under what set of circumstances should we put the good of the nation ahead of our personal ambitions or preferences, our choices, our peeves and our grouses? One development, reported in this newspaper on July 4, was the protest action by workers at the limping Lake Asphalt company, in La Brea. They staged a demonstration, announcing as fact that they had not been paid, for weeks in the case of the daily-paid, and months in the case of monthly-paid.
They were supported by leading figures from the Joint Trade Union Movement. The unionised are represented by the Contractors and General Workers Trade Union. Their branch president, Ms Ermine De Bique-Meade, said they had no choice but to hit the streets. The daily-paid had not received salaries for five weeks, and the monthly-paid had not taken home wages for the previous two months.
It has been established that this company has been in the sick bay for months now, and that rescue efforts have been ongoing. Answers have not been forthcoming, from anyone in authority, either at the company or in the Government. This is a State enterprise. This is of course a bitter pill to swallow, even if it is known that the company’s very future is on the blocks. It has been this way for long enough.
To what extent is it to be realistically expected that given the difficulties as they are known, workers could be understanding? They could look at the bigger picture, one point of view could hold. On the other side, should it not be the management’s responsibility to level with them, ask for patience and understanding, while efforts are presumably under way to save jobs and to preserve livelihoods?
In the other instance, Immigration officers complained just days later that they had not been paid for overtime work since 2019. They took action to stay away from their jobs, in protest.
Their trade union president declared on their behalf that such action was “consistent with their rights as free men and women”. Travelling officers within this division also have not been paid their relevant allowances, for who knows how long.
Given what is in the public domain as the stresses and strains which the current administration is facing with managing its wage bills, it seems inevitable there would be these kinds of developments. The preservation of the national interest appears to demand that the employer come to these workers, asking for understanding. Absent this kind of approach, there can be no compact between the employer and the employee for necessary patience and the holding of strain.
Industrial relations suffer, goodwill is diminished, if not destroyed, and resentment mounts.
With their minds on this overriding concern for the national well-being, five out of nine Independent senators voted against extending the life of a bill denying bail to certain categories of offenders. Such action has to be taken in the context of the fact that crime continues to be a runaway horse in the country.
The Government’s intentions fell by the wayside in this case. The overriding concerns of those dissenting senators were that the original assumptions for the denial of bail were not realised. It made no sense, in their individual opinions, to continue to further deny people’s right to liberty, in the prevailing circumstances. This was courageous, on several levels.
University economist Dr Marlene Attzs came forward to volunteer a unique alternative, in the continuing search for solutions in addressing public-sector wage talks.
“Consider non-cash settlement of wage negotiations,” she has advised. Here’s part of that contribution: “Negotiations around compensation and benefits in the post-pandemic world, especially when the economic circumstances are not buoyant, require creative thinking and fresh perspectives.
“Increasing wages is not the answer, especially during periods of high inflation, such as what the world, including Trinidad and Tobago, is currently facing.
“The fact is, if salaries increase, workers might find themselves with the shorter end of the stick as prices continue to rise.”
She tendered, nevertheless, that “workers deserve special consideration to help them navigate the current circumstances”.
Youth leader and activist Nikoli Edwards also had this to say, in one of his most recent social media reach-outs:
“There are patriotic citizens who want nothing more than an opportunity to help save this country. They are not seeking public office nor remuneration, they simply want to be productive and offer their skills and talents to see T&T become the country they know is possible.
“They deserve a chance to be heard.”
Our obligations on the primacy of the national interest require greater coalescing around thoughts such as these.
—Author Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist.