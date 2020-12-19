Last Sunday, 19 distinguished citizens (call them endorsers) recommended that the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) be replaced since it no longer serves the interest of the pupils it is supposed to serve (“Replacing the SEA”).

They claim our school system has not extricated itself from its “colonial inheritances in education”. The SEA examination through which we place our pupils into secondary schools is outmoded. It originated in the UK in 1904, the year Joseph de Suze finished writing Little Folks Trinidad, a pioneering educational work.