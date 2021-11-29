TODAY is the last day of November–the worst month for Covid-19-related deaths in Trinidad and Tobago since the disease was first detected here on March 12, 2020. As of Sunday, 419 people had died of Covid-19 ailments in this month alone, out of a total of 2,115. That’s 20 per cent of the deaths in five per cent of the time. You wouldn’t know it from moving around the country, but we’re way worse off now than when we were firmly locked down.
November is a month that promotes wider public awareness of diabetes and pancreatic cancer. We already knew that the incidence of Type-2 diabetes in Trinidad and Tobago was high, but the pandemic has laid bare how bad it actually is. Covid-19 has been deadly for unvaccinated elderly diabetics, and those who have other “comorbidities”–medical jargon that I hope we retire from the conversation.
We don’t know as much about pancreatic cancer. We should. It is trending towards becoming the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, after cancers caused by smoking. At the moment, the second leading cause is colorectal cancer–cancer of the colon (the lower part of the digestive tract) and the rectum.
In October we wear pink for breast cancer awareness. For pancreatic cancer, the colour is purple. Purple pain is getting heavier. As it is for diabetes, the key organ is the pancreas, which produces natural insulin to break down the sugars that form way too much of our daily diet.
Surrounding organs are also affected. Because it stops normal functioning of the liver, many people who are diagnosed with the cancer develop a jaundiced (yellow) appearance. The numbers for and incidence of pancreatic cancer are much lower compared to diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic disease and not a harder-to-detect and much less regularly occurring cancer, but we also have a far less clear picture about the number of people currently affected by the cancer.
There are a number of reasons for that. Detection rates are low. Early detection is very rare. Screening for the cancer is medically intensive and expensive, initial symptoms are shared with other ailments, and by the time the deadly diagnosis is confirmed, the cancer is at an advanced stage. From there, according to oncologists (doctors specialising in diagnosing and treating cancer) and stories shared by relatives of pancreatic cancer patients, progression to death is brutally swift.
“Chemotheraphy will only extend life by a couple of months”, says Natalie Sabga of the John E Sabga Foundation For Pancreatic Cancer, named after her husband who died of the disease in early 2017.
“Eighty-five per cent of the time, people only find out they have pancreatic cancer when it is at stage four, the last stage.”
The cancer is remorseless and unsparing. Only a quarter of the people diagnosed remain alive one year later, and nine out of ten die within five years. Its high-profile casualties have included Apple founder Steve Jobs, venerated American civil rights leader and former congressman John Lewis, and US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
A couple of weeks ago the foundation held its latest “Distinguished Lecture”, keynoted by American specialist Dr Colin Weekes, Associate Professor at Harvard University’s Medical School, and a physician at the famous Massachusetts General Hospital. Mass General, as it is known, has one of the biggest and best-funded medical research programmes in the world. It occupies the top rank along with the likes of Johns Hopkins University, from which we’ve learned so much about Covid-19 in the past two years. His presence at Mass General is a big accomplishment for the son of Trinidadians.
The figures I cited about pancreatic cancer overtaking other cancers in number came from his presentation, via Zoom from Cambridge, Massachusetts. The cancer is a growing threat and worth dealing with on its own. Nevertheless, I wanted to find out from Dr Weekes the extent to which type-2 diabetes is a trigger for it; and because the occurrence of diabetes was so high in T&T, what T&T’s health sector should expect, given the growing threat of the cancer.
He said that there’s growing belief among cancer researchers that diabetes is a potential cause of patients developing cancer of the pancreas.
“(Conditions) that result in chronic over-activity of the pancreas are a potential cause,” he explained.
“Diabetes is an example of that, as well as chronic pancreatitis. Smoking, obesity… these are all things that result in the pancreas being hyperactive. There is a relationship between diabetes and pancreas cancer”.
Cancer of the pancreas tends to occur, he says, in patients in their sixties and seventies. He has a 90-year-old patient who has just been diagnosed with the cancer. A cautious, non-medical conclusion from this is that it’s another threat that diabetics in T&T need to be aware of; but given the occurrence of Type-2 in many cases in their forties and fifties, they have a window for properly managing their ailment, and that can be potentially life-saving against pancreatic cancer.
Sabga, through her own painful personal experience and her work with the foundation, has come to understand a lot about it. It can lurk undetected in the body for many years. Early detection is key, she stresses. That leads to the need for more research, and consequently more fundraising for it. We’re only just beginning to understand the disease. And what we’re finding out is sobering.
The author supports a number of medical causes and the T&T Medical Association. Visit oringordon.com