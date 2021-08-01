Push come to shove

China’s President Xi Jinping sometimes has the look of a slightly bemused grandfather. He has none of the menace of Hitler or Stalin, nor does he have Putin’s mischievous smirk. Yet, beneath his deadpan visage, Xi seems to understand that this is the juncture in history where China has to make a stand.
John Mearsheimer, the American international relations expert and ‘realist’, has argued that the United States’ foreign policy cannot accommodate a peer competitor. While the USA was fighting and losing yet another war in Afghanistan, and trying to effect regime change in Iraq and Libya, with deleterious consequences for both countries, China was busy growing its economy and building its military up to a level of credible deterrence. China is now definitely a peer competitor, economically, militarily and technologically. The notion that it steals intellectual property is risible for a country that, unaided, has now landed its own rover on Mars, built and manned its own space station, and landed a craft on the dark side of the moon.
There is bipartisan agreement in the USA that China must be ‘contained’. But what does that really mean? In a recent Intelligence Squared debate, Robert Daly of the Kissinger Institute noted that Mearsheimer had advocated sending China back into poverty, to which Mearsheimer stated: “If I were in a position to slow down Chinese economic growth, I would definitely do it”. Mearsheimer, an academic, is not part of the Washington foreign policy establishment. But if he could publicly articulate such a view, one can only speculate what the China hawks in Washington think. The Europeans are more pragmatic, noting that the USA seems to be more exercised about what China is, while they, the Europeans, are more concerned with what China does!
In recent times, in every instance where the USA has pushed, China has shoved back. On Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang, China has drawn a red line and asserted its sovereignty over its territory and its internal affairs. The USA is courting the Quad —India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. China has stepped up its own diplomatic outreach in South and Central Asia. The US media has sought to cast doubt on the efficacy of the vaccines developed by Chinese companies. China has had the vaccines WHO-approved and accepted by COVAX for global distribution. The USA has led the push for a Wuhan lab-leak origin of the SARS Cov-2 virus, asking its intelligence agencies to investigate. China has summarily dismissed the charge as being unscientific and has refused to cooperate if the lab-leak theory is pursued. The Biden administration has kept the Trump administration tariffs in place and put pressure on some Chinese firms listed on the US stock exchanges. China has sanctioned Western officials, is piloting its digital currency, and is pushing its firms to list in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
The aggressive retorts of China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi now seem almost benign compared to the statement made by Xi Jinping at the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1. Xi said then: “We Chinese are a people who uphold justice and are not intimidated by threats of force. As a nation, we have a strong sense of pride and confidence. We have never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will. By the same token, we will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate us. Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.”
What might explain this aggressive stance by Xi Jinping and China? First, it is probably a reaction to the condescension which the Chinese perceive the USA displays toward them. The Chinese have characterised the American approach as ‘lecturing’, and they clearly resent this and will not kowtow to the Americans. Second, China views the American posture as hypocritical, condoning Israeli settlements, ignoring its abuses in Palestine, and abuses in the United States itself, such as suppression of minority voting rights, while pointing to ‘crackdowns’ in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Third, and by far the most important reason, being long-term strategic thinkers and actors, China perceives that if it concedes even one centimetre to American hegemonic posturing now, it will open the door to its economic and political subversion, just as Mearsheimer advocated.
The blockade of Cuba apart, the Cold War between the USSR and the USA had few economic or political implications for us in the Caribbean. The Cold War brewing between China and the USA would, however, negatively impact Caribbean countries which have extensive historical, trading and financial relationships with China which they never had with Russia. If the USA demands that countries choose sides, the implications could be significant. This is especially true for countries like Australia and Singapore which have even more extensive and deeper economic ties with China than we do. Europe has already signalled that it will continue to trade with and invest in China, putting its own economic interests ahead of America’s hegemonic intent. For example, Germany has underscored this pragmatic European thinking with its decision to keep getting natural gas via pipeline from Russia, over American objections.
Let us hope that beyond the rhetoric and the war of words, the USA and China will seek common ground on the critical issues of climate change, the ongoing pandemic, and badly-needed investment in developing countries. The good thing is that the USA and China are engaged and talking, most recently in Tianjin. Countries like ours must be free to build good relationships with both countries, take advantage of the capital, technology, and access to markets each offers, and not be pushed to pick sides.