Pushing back on the DV movement

It is as though we have had enough with the movement against Domestic Violence. Some of us, at least, and we are hitting back.
It is not entirely a new development, however. Brian Bradshaw, more than a decade ago, was among those men in our midst who had begun to strike up a chorus about how, in his view, men in Trinidad and Tobago were being systematically emasculated.
British-based, Trinidad and Tobago-born psychologist Dr Yansie Rolston had asked for assistance in putting together a group of men for a discussion she had in mind. She wanted to get insight into the ways by which men in the society were hurting.
Brian was among those who agreed to participate in the discussion. We had a single round of preliminary, exploratory discussions at the Normandie one afternoon. A male associate of Dr Rolston’s facilitated that first overture. We haven’t managed to take the next step, to this point.
The counter movement to what is increasingly being seen as the social onslaught against men is growing. Some of us take the establishment of The Single Fathers’ Association as a strike against the demonisation of those fathers who find themselves in such a position. In the courts and among the general population, the cards are stacked against such unfortunates, the narrative holds.
In a letter to the editor on April 8, Kevin Baldeosingh carried an argument in which he says on this score, “empirical evidence is often overridden by personal agendas and ideology”.
He provided the results of his surveys which challenge the following notions: domestic abuse of women is widespread; violence against women is caused by sexist beliefs among men; society discriminates against women; domestic violence affects all women; it is always perpetrated by men. On this last point, he says a UN Caribbean report found that women are responsible for 40 per cent of violence in relationships. This figure, he said, matches research from other regions around the world.
In this same edition of the paper, readers responded to the question of the day: should the Government develop a plan to deal with domestic violence in our midst? In spite of all the efforts which have been attempted over the last few decades, the assumption here, however, is that there is no plan. The existence of a Gender-Based Violence Unit in the TTPS, the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs, in whatever current nomenclature, don’t seem to count for much.
Also in this same edition of the paper, the Minister of Social Development and Family Services told a forum that reports of beatings and other forms of violence doubled in 2021. Going in, at the start of the pandemic the previous year, the experts had predicted there would be such increases, as well as with incidents of incest and child molestation. Whatever the numbers, men were held to be by far the culprits. The minister also said domestic violence shelters and helplines were at capacity.
This latest round of discussion concerning “home violence”, one of the terms the Coalition uses, flared up around the incident in which a highly admired primary school teacher chopped his wife to death, before drinking poison. She was taking steps to leave the marriage because he had, sometime before, confessed to an outside relationship, and a child from that adventure.
His relatives were reported saying he “begged her” to reconcile with him, because he did not want to be separated from his children. Her relatives, on the other hand, were reported saying she had been a victim of abuse, even from before.
Dr Robert Moultrie is an MD who says he has been pushed into addressing social issues because of the connectivity between our activities, our general health and our resultant dispositions.
He said on a TV programme the other day violence against men, by women, is ignored. He said girl on girl violence is prevalent, but also largely ignored. He said when men are ignored, not recognised, not listened to, not validated, this is a form of violence. As a result, he said, our dispositions change, and we act out in the ways we do. That’s reality, he says, which is no respecter of the ways in which we are often expected to conduct our lives.
Facts, and numbers, however, are stubborn things. Thirty-three women were killed in domestic situations in Trinidad and Tobago last year. Blame some of it on the pandemic, if you must, but in 2020, that number was 47. There was not a single reference of a man losing his life in any such situation. More than 400 other women were reported missing. Some of them were found subsequently, but others were feared to have been trafficked into prostitution.
It may well be, as some hold strongly, because of the nature of “maleness”. Unlike as with women, however, there is no clamour for more safe spaces for men in danger, domestically speaking.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist