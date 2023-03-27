WHEN Russian President Vladimir Putin feels the need to engage in nuclear sabre rattling, it’s a sign that things aren’t going as he’d planned.
Putin announced that Russia would be stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus, its western neighbour and compliant client state. Belarus also shares an 1,100 kilometre border with Ukraine, and has borders with NATO member states Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. The last two, like Belarus and Ukraine, are former republics of a Soviet Union that Russia dominated until its dissolution in 1991.
Putin reminded us before that Russia has nuclear weapons, when his invasion stalled because of unexpectedly strong Ukrainian resistance and he got exasperated over the military aid it was getting. The announcement of the Belarus deployment led to more calls for peace.
Folks who regularly call for peace generally don’t define how to get there and what it looks like. One oft-expressed notion starts with calling on the US and European nations to stop sending arms to Ukraine. Proponents speak of a “proxy war”… the West getting, through Ukraine, a longed-for military conflict with its old adversary. That narrative is disrespectful to Ukrainians who have chosen to fight an armed invasion, and it writes them out of their own story.
So, Ukraine’s allies stop giving it weapons to fight back. Then what? Different people advocate this for different reasons. One bloc knows full well that weakening Ukraine’s ability to defend itself increases the chance of Russia’s invasion succeeding; and that means Russia tearing off pieces of eastern Ukraine by force and annexing them. They’re fine with this outcome. The map of Europe has been much redrawn over the centuries, they say. It sucks for Ukraine, but that’s life.
Others fear that the one degree of separation between the world’s two largest nuclear powers could easily be breached, as it was when a Russian pilot forced down a US drone in international waters over the Black Sea two weeks ago. Even a conventional war between two nuclear superpowers terrifies them. It should, all of us. It’s an understandable concern.
However, the unaddressed gaping hole in the logic of everyone wanting the US and others to stop sending weapons to Ukraine is that peace would somehow break out if they did. Newsflash… it won’t. Let’s walk through this logically.
Thirteen months ago, Russia invaded parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, and is bombing that and other parts of the country daily. Much of the Russian shelling targets civilian areas, such as apartment complexes. It has held sham referendums in administrative regions it partially occupied, on the basis of polls that many couldn’t take part in for their own safety, or for which they were no longer present. It then declared those regions part of Russia. That’s state-sponsored gangsterism. Even Al Capone engaged in more consensual behaviour.
Russian soldiers committed numerous atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, a particularly egregious example being in the town of Bucha. It sounds like butcher, and fits the description of how they conducted themselves. They’ve reduced once beautiful cities such as Mariupol on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast – to rubble. They have tried to starve and freeze into submission civilians in cities under attack.
There are a number of acts and actions for which the International Criminal Court in the Hague (ICC) could have charged Putin, but it made a legal case against him for the forced migration of Ukrainian children to Russia, a form of human trafficking. Russia is daily attacking Ukraine, murdering its citizens and pulverising its infrastructure.
Let’s circle back to peace. Peace is the cessation of all of the things that I’ve described. When the party under attack stops fighting back or is constrained from doing so, the things that become more likely are subjugation and conquest. Similarly, the struggle between the assault victim and her rapist would cease if she stopped fighting back, but the condition in which she then finds herself couldn’t be described as peaceful.
There’s another group we haven’t talked about yet… people with ideological beefs with the United States for its imperialist adventurism over the years. Support for a nation under attack shouldn’t rest with the fact that the US has been a bad actor in the past. Past US imperialism should not be used to excuse current Russian imperialism. And Ukraine has a right to determine which club or alliance of nations it seeks to join.
Why did Putin attack Ukraine? There’s been a lot of excuse making and rewriting of the contemporary history of the two countries. I prefer to look at the justification that Putin himself gave in a TV address in February last year. He doesn’t consider Ukraine to be a legitimate country, but sees it as an inextricable part of mother Russia.
On February 28 last year we examined, in this space, the historical, cultural and ethnic relations Russia had with the other republics in the Soviet Union. Nationalists had to watch the breakup of the USSR in the 1990s, and swallow the diminution of Russian influence on states that moved steadily westward – politically, economically and militarily.
In the past year, emerging countries such as India and South Africa have been pussyfooting around Putin in ways that serve their own narrow self-interest. They’ve been through searching examinations of conflict, self-determination and nationalism, and should be giving leads based on foundational international principles. I’ll look at how they and Caricom should handle Russia and Ukraine, next week.
The author is a media consultant.
