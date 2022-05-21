Twelve years ago, I termed leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, dangerous anachronisms in the 21st century who, with their nuclear arsenals, could produce “a global descent into darkness”. Steeped in their countries’ imperial past, each wants his nation’s supremacy revived in the modern world.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, another anachronism, also clings to his country’s past. For the past seven years, a technologically-driven global energy revolution involving shale, artificial intelligence driving massive oil and gas discoveries, and phenomenal growth of renewables has been pushing energy prices down. But Imbert kept his country’s economy fossilised in elementariness, over-dependent on oil and gas. He completely ignored the diversification imperative that demanded attention more than ever before.
Like Putin wanting Russia’s former status, Imbert also longs for the “glory days” when Trinidad and Tobago politicians strutted the Caribbean like Middle Eastern Sheikhs. Wealth from oil and gas booms then flowed in and out of the national coffers “like a dose of salts”, according to one Jamaican prime minister. Consumption and corruption reigned and, as in Russia, oligarchs emerged. I described Putin and Imbert as “dangerous dinosaurs” from Moscow and Diego Martin—one posing a threat to all humanity, the other jeopardising the complacent people of Trinidad and Tobago who, apparently diseased culturally, want only to be “jammin’ still”.
Imbert has benefited from Putin’s actions. Last week in his mid-year budget review, he boasted about a $654 million surplus—a gift from the Russian tyrant whose invasion of Ukraine caused astronomical rises in the prices of oil, gas and petrochemicals. The invasion has provided a temporary reprieve for our economy, which has been slipping down the precipice. In depression for the last six years under Imbert’s watch, the nation has been earning less but borrowing “to maintain our lifestyle” and borrowing more to service accumulated debt, trapped on the treadmill. In September 2021, the net national debt stood at $126.6 billion, 85 per cent of GDP, way above the 70 per cent described as “acceptable”. Today, because of Putin’s high energy prices, Imbert is so very “happy to announce the Government has not borrowed any money for five months”, and continued, “believe it or not, public debt is actually coming down”! Pathetic! And complacent sycophants say “hooray”. Even more pathetic.
In 2020, after his hours-long budget speech of largely useless verbiage, I had to remind Imbert, in a column entitled “It’s the reserves, stupid”, that our foreign reserves, the lifeblood of our economy and society, were declining dangerously and he had done nothing during his tenure about increasing foreign earnings, without which we would collapse into a failed state.
And Imbert knew the ship was sinking. When he took up the portfolio, he saw an almost $20-billion drop in energy earnings in 2016 from the very global energy revolution happening before his eyes. But he relied on using the reserves to maintain a veneer of stability. He consumed over US$6 billion and created nothing, living in vacuous hope for a return to boom times while precious reserves declined alarmingly from US$15 billion in 2015 to US$6.8 billion at the end of 2021. Scandalous irresponsibility! Worse still, a significant percentage of remaining reserves came from foreign loans which are deposited in the account. And we have to repay these loans in foreign currency! Where was that going to come from when Imbert had gestated no new foreign revenue streams? Would we have defaulted, as Sri Lanka today? Imbert must be saying thank God for Vladimir Putin. Instead of “My Way”, he should sing “From Russia with Love” in Parliament.
But Colm’s saviour is now a global pariah, a loser in several ways. Putin has cost his country the lives of over 15,000 young soldiers while displaying to the world the ineffectiveness of his much-touted Russian army. Most critically, he has given NATO a renewed sense of unity, galvanising the former drifting alliance with new importance and purpose. Finland and Sweden, both with long histories of military non-alignment, will join the transatlantic organisation. “We are now in a new era,” says British PM Boris Johnson.
This era will also see greater momentum develop in renewable energy, which Imbert continued to ignore in his mid-year budget review. After he had gloated with Putin-induced glowing statistics, an Express editorial said our economy remains “a house of cards”.
As oil expert, Philip Verleger, quoted in The Wall Street Journal, says, “Putin’s actions will likely radically accelerate the move away from fossil fuels.” Europe, whose vulnerability has been exposed by its dependence on Russian oil and gas, will act first. “Other nations will be dragged along.” Already the European Union is calling for a 37-per cent reduction in fossil fuel use by 2030. Germany will spend $68 billion more to accelerate green infrastructure to achieve 100 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2035. Financial markets are already reflecting the shift.
Soon, Imbert will no longer have a friend in Vladimir Putin and national coffers will no longer bulge. But complacent Trinidad and Tobago will never appreciate the real reasons for our condition.