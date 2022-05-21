Putin and Imbert

Finance Minister Colm Imbert got it absolutely right when he described the windfall from the petrochemical sector as a “life jacket for Trinidad and Tobago”.

A life jacket will keep us afloat, but not necessarily carry us to safety. Getting there will depend on multiple other variables. However, we do not envy Minister Imbert’s sense of relief and even glee as he watches critical economic indicators shifting in a more positive direction. Watching the Government’s overdraft limit inching towards 100 per cent is enough to tie up anyone’s stomach in knots.