Olga, a Russo-Ukrainian friend, firmly but politely rebutted a comment by a Trinidadian friend on my Facebook post. He’d said there was strong Ukrainian support for the Russian military invasion of her country. It irked her. She set him straight.
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria calls his show the “global public square”. That’s a great description for our common space for commentary in the social media age. First-hand knowledge and expertise of a subject by some don’t mean that they should have a monopoly on discourse.
The problem is the aggressive certitude of some on subjects that they came to five minute ago. If you lived through the Great Vaccine War of 2021, you know. They did their research, you see. Someone else came clod-hopping into the Ukraine discussion. They deserved what they got because Putin didn’t want NATO in his backyard, he said. Channelling Superman, he’d gone into a phone booth clad in the medical scrubs of a recently-certified medical researcher, and emerged an expert on NATO.
Sounding off in the public square is fine. It’s a democratic space. However, we should admit when we don’t know what we don’t know. More than a thousand years of history between Russia and Ukraine led up to this moment.
In the first of his televised diatribes, Putin made clear that he didn’t consider Ukraine a legitimate country. Part of his decades-long seethe about some of that country’s leaders wanting to get close to the EU economically and NATO militarily is that he sees Ukraine as an inextricable part of mother Russia, something that Guyanese who’ve seen maps of Venezuela with a misshapen eastern border would understand.
This is important context. We should be careful about jumping into discussions asserting that the West provoked Putin, and implying or outright stating that he’s right to invade. We should understand that rebels controlled only one-third of the part of eastern Ukraine that Putin unilaterally declared independent.
We’ll talk next week about the illogical NATO argument (look what they made Putin do) that intentionally and unintentionally seeks to absolve him of responsibility of his actions. For now, let’s try to understand the lived experiences and relationships of people of former Soviet states. These are of incalculable value in understanding what’s happening in Ukraine.
I’m not an expert on Russia or Ukraine. Andrey, a classmate at business school in England, gifted me a football shirt with the crest of Russia 13 years ago. It did not confer expertise, sadly. I did interact a bit more substantively with a number of Ukrainians—in hiring a digital marketing company in Kyiv to build an online presence for a client in Africa (don’t you love globalisation?) and at BBC earlier as part of a team of global news presenters, in having to be properly briefed on the tension between the pro-West and pro-Russia factions. Ukraine’s Orange Revolution in the winter of 2004/2005 was a big story. Our coverage included interviews with some of the key players in that drama.
Professionally and academically, I’ve come to know people in a number of former Soviet republics—Ukraine, Belarus, Estonia, Lithuania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the central Asia republics (more on that in a moment), and Russia. They’ve added much insight.
In the years after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, the BBC launched services for Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Russian for Central Asia; and then in 1996 for Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Coming to London same time as I did that year were journalists from the former Soviet Central Asia.
Solid friendships were formed. Bon vivant Daulet from Kazakhstan became a close friend. On limes at his house, he’d lay out Scotch, Russian vodka and imported horse meat, a Kazakh staple. I ate horse once, and swallowed rather than chewed. The Scotch and Stolichnaya went down a little more easily.
They all spoke Russian, a language often elevated above their own by the USSR. Russian history and influences dominated at school. The state made them Russify their family names. In Uzbekistan, Ibrahim became Ibrahimova for women. In Azerbaijan, the family name Ali was Russified to Aliyev for men. Young people in now independent republics divested themselves of their Russian suffixes faster than you can say “comrade”. To the older folks whose names are on every document and deed, it was not worth the legal hassle.
Russia dominated the union... not just by its sheer size, but in every way, some deeply personal and cultural. While many non-Russian Soviet citizens chafed at that dominance, there was a great deal of closeness with Russians. They regarded each other as brothers and sisters. Many went to Russian universities. Many married Russians.
The actions of the state and the feelings of people don’t always line up. A CNN poll of Russians just before the invasion recorded 43 per cent saying the use of force to annex Ukraine would be wrong; 36 per cent supported it.
Across the republics’ borders with Russia, ethnic Russian communities that had long pre-dated the establishment of the USSR grew; the very thing that would provide flashpoints and pretexts for Putin to arm, destabilise and eventually cleave them from the rest of the country.
Russian nationalists like Putin saw the diminution of Russian influence among the republics as a humbling, even a humiliation, of a once great power. Over their dead body would Ukraine move west. Over a lot of dead bodies, in fact.
