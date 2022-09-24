Six months after his February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has failed to achieve the lightning victory he thought would come in a few days.
Checked by Ukranian resistance with western support, his troops had to retreat by April and abandon plans of taking the capital, Kyiv. He then turned to the east and south and made some limited gains. But, with continuing US and European support, Ukraine mounted a counter-offensive in recent weeks, pushing back occupying Russian troops and regaining lost territory. The momentum of the war has shifted, exposing Russia’s overstretched and vulnerable forces.
It is now abundantly clear that Putin’s decision to invade a country of 45 million people with the second biggest land area in Europe was “an astonishing and reckless gamble” and “one of the worst strategic decisions” he could have made. Analysts say, aided by US and European advanced weaponry—particularly accurate long-range missiles—the prospect of a Ukrainian victory is real. CIA Director William J Burns thinks it is “hard to see Putin’s record in the war as anything but a failure”. While the original invasion force mustered by Russia was around 200,000 troops, it was estimated last month that about 80,000 have already been killed or wounded.
A new and dangerous phase of the conflict could begin. Putin, who compares himself to 18th century Russian emperor Peter the Great, may be unwilling to accept a humiliating defeat. Last Wednesday, again threatening nuclear weapons, he said Russia would “use all the means at its disposal”, adding, “this is not a bluff”. President Joe Biden reiterated that if Putin tries to turn the war in his favour by using unconventional or nuclear weapons, it would “change the face of war unlike anything since World War II”. And the US will have the support of allies. As I observed previously, Putin’s invasion has given NATO a renewed sense of unity, galvanising the former drifting alliance with new importance and purpose. Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger thinks Putin miscalculated the situation he would face internationally. Biden says any nuclear response would make Russia “more of a world pariah” than before.
Indeed, “neutrals” are now shifting positions. China and India retained trading relations with Moscow despite Western sanctions and have been critical to sustaining Russia’s economy. But now the two Asian nuclear behemoths have begun distancing themselves. Recently, President Xi Jinping expressed “questions and concerns” about the war, and at a regional summit in Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “chided” the Russian president that “today’s era is not of war”, expressing a wish “to discuss the path of peace”. Observers say the comments are “a genuine and clear signal” of annoyance; that India and China could now adjust their actions towards both Russia and the West. The development underscores the widening international isolation of Russia and its growing status as a global pariah.
It also makes Putin’s latest “pivot to Asia” look “shaky”. Earlier this month, seeking replacement for economic relations with European states that have imposed hefty sanctions on Russia, Putin said, “The role of Asia-Pacific countries has significantly increased, with colossal new opportunities for our people.” But analysts believe this effort will be as unsuccessful as his 2012 attempt. For, the question persists, does Russia have a lot to offer the region strategically or economically? Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow for Southeast Asia on foreign relations, does not think so and predicts “another failure” for Putin.
Trade figures themselves speak volumes. Bilateral commerce between Russia and Japan, South Korea, Singapore and South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) pale in comparison with trade between these countries and the US or the European Union. Japan and South Korea have long been West-leaning, Singapore unilaterally imposed sanctions on Moscow and according to Frederick Kliem, international studies lecturer, no ASEAN member “sees their economic future with Russia” except Myanmar under the military junta. Asian governments and people see Putin’s “renewed courtship” as merely seeking allies in his battle with the West and will “steer clear of being used as pawns”, says Shada Islam, analyst on Europe/Asia relations. Until now, to prevent discontent and opposition at home, Putin has been avoiding general national mobilisation and conscription. But, according to Russian expert Pavel Luzin, by the end of this year, the Kremlin would have lost “almost all of its artillery ammunition, armoured vehicles, battle tanks and the majority of ground forces. How can you continue a war without artillery and troops?”
Not surprisingly, therefore, last week, Putin started calling up 300,000 army reserves. The New York Times reports “Russians are being plucked from villages around the country for training and military service and perhaps soon a trip to the front lines in Ukraine”. This has already sparked protests across Russia, with over 1,300 persons arrested on Thursday. Russians are also fleeing the country in large numbers to avoid fighting in a war they see as a “mistake”, “a big lie” and “Putin’s personal problem”.
This is a “cornered, nuclear-armed autocrat, dangerous for his own people, Ukraine, and the world” says the Financial Times. He is Vladimir Putin, global pariah.
—Ralph Maraj
