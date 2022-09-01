Putin’s war crimes

In 2008, President Vladimir Putin of Russia invaded Georgia. In 2014, he repeated military history by invading Crimea. Hence, it need occasion no great surprise that on February 24, 2022, the Russian president repeated military history one more time by his unprovoked, illegal invasion of Ukraine.
The inherent, salient geopolitical stark reality is that when the Russian president militarily invaded Ukraine, he broke/violated international sovereign independent nation-state law.
Indeed, these three above-mentioned foreign military aggressions should suggest Putin has surmised he can act and pursue military policies with a modicum of geopolitical, legal invincibility.
Furthermore, he clearly understands that international legal power and control lie in “The Right to Veto” clause ratified and enshrined in the United Nations Charter. They do not lie in the imposition of sanctions.
The salient fact of the matter is that Putin’s geopolitical master-plan is to restore modern-day Russia to the powerful global hey days of the then-superpower Soviet Union “by any means necessary”.
Putin is totally convinced he cannot be stopped. And with the present ratified and signed structure of the June 26, 1945, United Nations Charter, he might just be right.
In other words, the imposition of severe, draconian economic sanctions on Russia by European countries only deals with the effect of Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions do not deal with the cause of that invasion.
Put another way, history suggests the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a colossal tragedy, while the imposition of sanctions on Russia is the undisputed farce—plain and simple.
And this overt farce goes back to 1945 to the extent that “the right of the veto which is in the Charter of the United Nations can only be brought into question if two-thirds of the General Assembly (193 members)agree to that end and the (Security) Council’s five permanent members unanimously renounced that privilege”. That’s the inherent/endemic problem.
It must be noted here that the countries that are now in 2022 imposing economic sanctions on Russia are the very same countries that in 1945 inserted and agreed to the word “unanimously”. This word has now come back to bite these countries viciously.
Ipso facto, the imposition of economic sanctions is not the problem; rather, the solution clearly lies in restructuring and eliminating the key word “unanimously” in the Charter of the United Nations and replacing it with the word “majority”.
At this juncture, the crucial questions that must be asked are: will there ever be a two-thirds vote in the General Assembly to effectuate such a veto structural change in the Security Council? The answer is NO. Another crucial question is: will the five permanent members of the Security Council renounce that privilege? The answer is NO.
The salient geopolitical stark reality is that Russian troops have bombed apartment buildings, government offices, an opera house, a concert hall, art school, a maternity hospital, a drama theatre, just to name a few; while the United Nations has estimated that more than 3,153 civilians have been killed as of May 2022.
The above-mentioned information strongly suggests the imposition of economic sanctions will not stop Putin’s “war crimes”, translated into “crimes against humanity”; on the contrary, only the lethal, potent imposition of international law via the United Nations Security Council will, period and full stop.
In the final analysis, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now totally convinced he can act militarily with international legal impunity simply because the Charter of the United Nations has got his back. Economic sanctions will just roll off his country duck’s back. They are immaterial, irrelevant and non-sequential, in addition to being totally ineffective.
The bottom line is that President Putin has everything to gain in terms of autocracy, while the European countries have everything to lose but their democracy.
President Putin is NOT going to end his military invasion of Ukraine and beyond until and when he is ordered to do so by the United Nations Security Council—an order he cannot veto.
Truth Be Told: only a radical, structural change in the international geopolitical world order will and can stop Putin dead in his external military aggressive tracks.
“And that’s the way it is.”
—Author Dr Kwame Nantambu is Professor Emeritus, Kent State University.