Putrefaction of politics

AT any level, deli­be­rate liars are disgusting mis-­leaders and mis­chief-­makers. But noth­ing is more despicable or dangerous than a nation’s leaders speaking untruths, deliberately duping their followers whom they pretend to love and serve. Witness the damage Donald Trump continues to wreak in American politics and democracy.

Last year, this country’s Attorney General, Reginald Armour SC, was disqualified from the Piarco Airport corruption matter by a Miami court, which rejected his sworn affidavit that he was a “junior lawyer” when he acted on behalf of defendants in the case. Facing persistent calls for his dismissal, Armour confessed to a lapse of memory when he swore to being just a junior counsel. “How could any attorney not recall his involvement and contributions to one of the biggest legal matters in this country’s history?” was the question asked by everyone. Are these two falsehoods by the nation’s “defender of the law”? Have we descended so low?

Armour appealed the ruling but lost when a US appeals court recently reaffirmed his disqualification from the case. We therefore now have the “international embarrassment” of this nation’s second-highest office-­­holder being exposed yet ardently supported by his Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley. The putrefaction of our politics continues.

Then there is Armour’s failure to defend the State in a malicious prosecution lawsuit which has resulted in nine former accused being awarded a total of $20 million in compensation. The AG claims the reason for the lack of defence is a file had gone missing. But as an Express editorial pointed out, a missing file does “not explain why, when the AG’s office was e-mailed a copy of the notice of application for the default judgment in January 2021, it took no action to seek an extension”. Senior lawyer Israel Khan SC says, “The Attorney General is responsible for all litigation. How come when they made an appearance, they did not file a defence?” Didn’t State attorneys participate in the proceedings last November arguing the nine claimants should not be granted the $3.5 million in damages each sought? The State “chose neither to defend nor to call any evidence”, pronounced the court.

Then, lo and behold, with the political stench ri­sing from an apparent red herring, the missing file reappeared, “handed” by someone to the acting Solicitor General. So was this yet another falsehood by the “defender of the Consti­tution” to hide apparent scandalous negligence that will cost taxpayers more than $20 million? Armour has appointed not one but two former judges to investigate the disappeared/reappeared file. “Something is very rotten in the State of Trinidad and Tobago,” says Israel Khan.

The putrefaction is pre­valent. We have this minister who is yet to explain walking into a bank with almost $145,000 in cash instead of a manager’s cheque, the money apparently stuffed in a handbag, to conduct transactions but without a verifiable explanation of the source of funds. And another minister reportedly prohibited from registering for a Master’s degree programme, not because of any mistake or oversight, as claimed, but for plagiarism, “the most serious crime you can commit in academia, akin to murder”, say university lecturers. This very minister was also reported to be the subject of a “Special Branch police report probing allegations of land-grabbing, contract corruption and gang links”. What happened to those investigations?

The putrefaction of the politics has gone deep. Never forget that indemnity deal struck between former People’s National Movement (PNM) attorney general Faris Al-Rawi and the discredited attorney Vincent Nelson KC. Nelson would receive almost $11 million in outstanding legal fees from the State in exchange for his notarised statement about an alleged “kickback” scheme with former People’s Partnership AG Anand Ramlogan and former Opposition senator Gerald Ramdeen. Legal experts believe the indemnity constitutes criminal misbehaviour in public office by an attorney general.

It goes higher. Al-Rawi admitted to the police he had “discussed this case with the Prime Minister”. It therefore seems inconceivable Rowley would not have known of the unpre­cedentedly gene­rous terms of Al-Rawi’s indemnity, including freedom from prosecution and other lavish assurances, all supported by a non-disclosure agreement, from all of which, very tellingly, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard distanced himself. Rowley, on the other hand, lavishly declared his faith in “flip-flopping” Nelson, thundering to the poor, unquestioning party faithful, “You know who Nelson is? Nelson is a British Queen’s Counsel! No ordinary person, a British Queen’s Counsel.” Heavens! And this man pontificates to the nation!

Then the whole thing apparently capsized when Minister Stuart Young, a Rowley favourite, shared the indemnity with Britain’s National Crime Agency. Nelson then claimed breach of the agreement and filed a lawsuit against the Government for damages amounting to $100 million, which experts say the Government must pay. Utterly unbelievable!

Suspicions have naturally deepened. People are asking: will Nelson alone pocket that $100 million of taxpayers’ money? Who else will share in the loot, having played their part, in whatever disguise? Anything is possible with the rampant putrefaction of politics in Trinidad and ­Tobago.

—Ralph Maraj

