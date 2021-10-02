Putrid political stench

Last Wednesday, the Express editorial spoke of “the stench of the rot emanating from the Police Service Commission (PolSC)”. The “discredited” chairman, Bliss Seepersad, resigned on Thursday. That entire commission has now gone, but the repulsive stench of political interference remains, fouling up the national consciousness and warning our democracy to wake up.
It all surrounds the derailed re-appointment of Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police (CoP). Griffith claimed that having topped the merit list in the recruitment process, he was heading to be reappointed Police Commissioner, but “a massive orchestrated plot” emerged to sully his name and have him arrested so he wouldn’t return to office. Developments suggesting that plot have surfaced, and point to dark political machinations.
In an explosive letter to then-PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad, former member Roger Kawalsingh made the astounding claim that the merit list of persons for the job of CoP was not delivered to President Paula Mae-Weekes because “an occurrence and information obtained” by Seepersad “caused her such discomfort that it was not possible to deliver the list”. Kawalsingh asked what was that information and who provided it? Indeed! Who is so powerful to interrupt the chairman’s delivery of the merit list to the President? Who is the public official who allegedly met and possibly intimidated Bliss Seepersad at President’s House? The media asked the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and ministers Fitzgerald Hinds and Stuart Young. None responded, increasing suspicion. Was the Prime Minister the visitor to President’s House on August 12, as the Leader of Opposition is asking?
Griffith’s appointment was not only stopped but, according to former PolSC member Susan Craig-James, Seepersad took the “unilateral and high-handed” decision to send Griffith a letter suspending him as acting Police Commissioner, to which the PolSC had appointed him. Seepersad said Griffith should not resume duties after leave until an investigation by former High Court Justice Stanley John was completed into an alleged gun racket involving certain senior police officers receiving substantial cash in exchange for granting firearm user’s licences to individual citizens. Craig-James wrote that “the chairman refused the wishes of the majority” to withdraw the letter.
And Griffith, in legally challenging the decision to suspend him, pointed to a letter to him from former Justice John, who said, “I wish to reiterate that my remit does not involve an investigation into your good self as CoP (Acting).” Were we witnessing the unfolding of the “massive orchestrated plot” that Gary Griffith spoke about?
Her Excellency the President also has questions to answer. Why did she refuse to act when it was overwhelmingly obvious Bliss Seepersad had to go? Three members had resigned, leaving Seepersad sitting alone. There were repeated calls for her to resign, including from an Express editorial which spoke of “her unilateral decision-making, lack of transparency, failure to lead the PolSC towards the timely recruitment of a new commissioner of police; and actions which made the PolSC an object of public ridicule, damaging public confidence in the institution”.
Yet, in the midst of all this, the President’s office was “making every effort to fill recent vacancies”. With faith in Bliss, Her Excellency was proceeding “to reconstitute the PolSC around her chairmanship”!
Then there’s the issue of the merit list of candidates for acting Commissioner not being sent to Parliament for approval. The President admits to being “immediately concerned” about paragraph 4 of Legal Notice 183 under which Griffith was appointed to act, and communicated this in writing to the then-chairman. Griffith was nonetheless appointed without parliamentary oversight. Why?! This has now been deemed “an error” by the Prime Minister, supported by Senior Counsel Rolston Nelson, who said Paragraph 4 “lacked vires” and the order required that the list of nominees go to the President and then the Parliament. Now a new nominee has withdrawn because of ineligibility. Who made that recommendation to the President? What chaos!
Bliss Seepersad has gone, but the President remains in the midst of the wreckage around her. Could she have prevented the collapse? Did she contribute to it? Her Excellency now has a most significant duty of repair to the nation. She must firstly clear up what actually transpired on August 12 when that high public official visited President’s House for an intervention that prevented the delivery of the PolSC’s merit list of candidates. We must be told unambiguously who that person is. The President must also plainly state whether that high public official briefed her on the reason for the visit. And we must know who spoke to the then-PolSC chairman and persuaded her to abort the process. Was it the public official or the President herself?
The country cannot be appeased by the mere departure of Bliss Seepersad. The nation’s very democracy is under threat. Two critical independent institutions—the Police Service Commission and the Office of the President, the highest in the land—could be profoundly compromised by political interference. The nation must know the unvarnished truth if we are to emerge from the rot producing the putrid political stench now overwhelming the nation.