QRC 1, CIC 0! This is not an Intercol football score. It
is the number
of scholarships attained by these two, once iconic secondary schools in the 2021 CAPE (A-Level) examinations. I hasten to point out that the number of scholarships won does not alone define the excellence or otherwise of a school. Indeed, as I have argued before, our national scholarships are not what they used to be, and we need longitudinal studies to understand whether stellar performance at A-Levels is sustained into university and beyond.
That said, number of scholarships won remains a measure of academic achievement that sends important signals to parents where they would like their children to be educated, and to teachers where they might prefer to teach. Who wants to teach in a school where you are parting fights every day? Those decisions by parents and teachers create either a virtuous cycle or a vicious cycle.
The pupils who top the dreaded Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination are directed to those schools where their academic potential might best be realised. Within those “prestige” schools, the best pupils get the better teachers and, combined with a supportive home environment for learning, they are likely to do well, the school is likely to win scholarships, and the virtuous cycle repeats. The vicious cycle works in reverse, and this is what has happened at QRC (Queen’s Royal College) and CIC (St Mary’s College) over the years, and explains the low point these schools have now reached.
It is noteworthy that, under the leadership of Fr Gregory Augustine, Fatima College has improved over the years, attracted the boys who perform better at SEA, and has been consistent in winning scholarships, as well as doing very well in sports and the arts. So, too, the St Joseph’s Convent schools, which have all been consistently solid performers in the scholarship stakes. The Presentation colleges and the Bishop’s colleges appear to have begun to edge toward the vicious cycle into a downward spiral.
Competition among schools is, in my view, a good thing. Competition does not necessarily preclude equity in education—that is, that the education system as a whole is resourced to enable every child, of whatever socio-economic circumstance or ethnicity, to achieve his/her potential. But Excellence is a value for which we must strive together with Equity, and excellence is encouraged by healthy competition in the classroom, on the sports field, and in the music festivals. QRC and CIC, “Convent” and SAGHS (St Augustine Girls’ High School) were iconic because of the rivalries between them—rivalries which brought out the best in academic and sporting achievements and gave pupils and alumni alike a powerful and enduring pride in their schools.
The rivalries and the attendant picong continue into old age. It is no accident that the halls of fame of these once iconic schools reflect the history of our nation in every field of endeavour, from medicine to politics, and from Carnival to calypso. The excellence of those traditional schools set the bar for other secondary schools which came later to attain and surpass. And attain and surpass they did, lifting standards all around.
How the management of a business or a school responds to competition determines whether it will continue to be successful. Continued success in the face of stiff competition is not guaranteed. Oxford and Cambridge, Harvard, Yale and Stanford remain at the top because their leaders work hard to ensure they do. They ensure they get the financial resources, find the best academic staff, and revise and refine their offerings to remain at the cutting edge of research and enquiry. They know if they do not, their institutions will slowly slide into mediocrity. In our secondary schools, as that slide continued and became obvious to stakeholders, some leaders chose to shift the goalposts. They claim they are about the “holistic development” of their pupils, except what that really means, how it is measured and how it is managed are never explained. Some complain, not without justification, that they don’t have the financial resources from the Government in the amounts required or in a timely fashion, though how other schools find the money is not explained. At the end of the day, as in most things, it all comes down to leadership.
In the Intercol contests on the football field between QRC and CIC, immortalised in calypso, the cry from the crowd of supporting pupils urging their teams forward would be, “QRC, we want a goal!” or “CIC, we want a goal!” The 2021 A-Level results tell us these two schools that produced Eric Williams and VS Naipaul, and Peter Minshall and Wendell Mottley, Makandal Daaga and Ellis Clarke, and Chalkdust (Hollis Liverpool) and Charlie Davis, and sustained in recent times on the fumes of past glories, need to be rescued from impending mediocrity and restored to excellence.
That task would not only serve to restore iconic secondary schools, but also to restore male achievement, restore excellence as an aspirational value, and indeed restore Trinidad and Tobago.
—Dr Terrence Farrell is a former deputy Central Bank governor and former chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB).
• Martin Daly
returns next week