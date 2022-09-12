It’s the end of an era. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday at the age of 96 drew global attention, and rightly so. Queen Elizabeth was Britain’s longest reigning monarch, ruling for 70 years during which time she was queen regnant of 32 sovereign states during her life and serving as monarch of 15 of them at the time of her death.
Unlike the popular and immediate reactions to the Queen’s death, I felt neither sorrow nor gratification. Instead, I was indifferent. My interest in the monarchy stopped at the finale of whatever season of The Crown was currently streaming. If this were the 15th century I’d probably and quite literally lose my head for refusing to pledge allegiance to the monarch at the time, Henry VIII.
For all my indifference, however, I do admire the ways Queen Elizabeth carried out her duty, adapted to modern times, and the consistency in her character. This consistency was instrumental, given the global changes in culture, politics, economics, and technology.
A lot has changed, and that’s still putting it mildly, from the day Queen Elizabeth was crowned to the day she died. The Internet did not exist, the Berlin Wall was built – and broken down, air travel was revolutionised, the US launched its first satellite – then the first man on the moon, T&T went from being a colony of Great Britain, to an independent nation, to a Republic after replacing that very queen as head of state with President Sir Ellis Clarke, and of course there was no iPhone.
The world changed before her eyes. Some things, however, did not change. So as much I admire certain qualities embodied by Queen Elizabeth’s reign, my indifference unavoidably leads me to raise the not-so-glamorous side of her monarchy. I am of course referring to the legacy of colonialism that, in addition to Balmoral castle in Scotland as well as jewels, the Queen inherited and in her own way perpetuated.
The phrase “end of an era” not only applies to Elizabeth’s reign but also the history of colonialism and imperialism spearheaded by Great Britain. Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) famously warned us through his 1985 calypso, “Ism Scism”, to “stay away from them isms” but I hope he indulges me for a minute. Colonialism refers to the acquiring, control, and exploitation of one country by another. Imperialism is the application of power and influence by one global nation over territories that have no power or influence. So, T&T was a colony of Great Britain owed to the monarch’s imperial force. It is a force responsible for over five centuries of West African enslavement and almost three decades of East Indian Indentureship.
Newly elected UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, gave an indication of how closely linked Queen Elizabeth’s reign and the longevity of the British empire went hand in hand. Truss referred to the Queen as “the rock on which modern Britain was built”, that “our country has grown and flourished under her reign” and that “she championed the development of the Commonwealth”. What Truss did not acknowledge was that modern Britain was built on the backs of enslaved West Africans, that her country has grown and flourished because of imperial and colonial exploitation of nations such as our own, and that the Commonwealth was a means through which the Queen could continue to control her former colonies. In other words, the Commonwealth – of which T&T is a member – was a form of colonialism 2.0, if you will.
Although the Queen may have passed on, it doesn’t erase the crimes against humanity committed by the once-great British Empire. Therefore, while the world commemorates the end of the Queen’s era, we should remain aware that this was an era blemished by a monarchy that maintained the status quo of imperial dominance. Recently, there have been attempts to publicise the hidden colonial secrets guarded by the monarch. In 2011, British Minister of State David Howell in the foreign office revealed that thousands of documents showing the criminals and crimes committed in the last years of the British Empire were destroyed so that they did not fall into the hands of the governments in countries that have gained independence. The approximately 8,800 files from 37 colonies that survived were stowed in a secret archive of the UK Foreign Office, kept far away from the public eye.
This is just one of the many unscrupulous acts carried out during the Elizabethan era; it’s impossible to mention all in the space of one column. To adequately reckon with the Queen’s legacy, there must be a full, balanced account of what exactly that legacy comprised including those nations that continue to experience the after-effects of Queen Elizabeth’s imperial era.
Such was the duration of Queen Elizabeth’s reign that her death will leave a void in the monarch’s imperial legacy. Before her death, just last year, former colonies such as Barbados already removed her as their head of state. In March of this year, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared that his country was “moving on” from the British monarchy. This is commendable and long overdue. Until more former colonies begin moving past their colonial history maintained during the Elizabethan era, the power of the British Empire will endure. Equally important is how we as individuals now move on from the colonial mindset passed on to us.
The author is a PhD Candidate & Teaching Associate
Department of English
College of Humanities & Fine Arts
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
