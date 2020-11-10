We welcome the Government’s decision to provide the families of 79,000 schoolchildren with market boxes in lieu of the still-suspended School Feeding Programme.
The initiative acknowledges the very real need among low-income families who are struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic.
We hope the effort will be properly co-ordinated by the respective agencies and not become another Government initiative that does not reach its targeted community. The Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs, which is said to be managing the programme, must be clear on all relevant details in communicating with the public. Apart from the general disclosure in Parliament by Leader of Government Business MP Camille Robinson-Regis, few details are yet known.
Families will want to know what is in each box. When will it be delivered? How often will it be supplied? How do they register? Are there different sizes of boxes depending on the number of schoolchildren in the family? Does it come with a supermarket voucher like the food boxes distributed to families without social support grants and with schoolchildren during the Covid-19 shutdown? Is it to be accessed through MPs or principals?
One would have thought that all these details would have been worked out before Minister Robinson-Regis announced the programme on Monday. Efforts to get some answers to some of these questions from Social Development Minister Donna Cox yesterday was met with the response to “call tomorrow” since she did not know.
When it comes to food for people in need, the Government should be more sensitive to the urgency of the situation and not leave promises hanging in the air.
We note Minister Robinson-Regis’s comment about the boxes of fresh vegetables and fruits being a strategy to support local farmers, encourage local consumption and bring down the national food import bill. We would applaud the move if it were not so evidently another case of Government by vaps.
If the Government were serious about any of these things, it would start with a local content policy regarding State expenditure on all food, starting from the Office of the President and Prime Minister down. The Government cannot place the responsibility for bringing down the food import bill at the door of the most vulnerable. Perhaps Minister Robinson-Regis does not understand the complex psychology behind the preference for foreign foods among the moneyed elite that supports T&T’s billion-dollar food import bill. We therefore accept her boasts about local production for what it is—a convenient rationalisation of Government expediency.
In implementing the programme, we urge the Ministry of Social Development to stay alert to the nutritional needs of children and not assume they will all be met by distributing market boxes. Some families do not have electricity or a refrigerator to keep vegetables from going bad within a couple of days, while some may have no one to cook. The School Feeding Programme was valuable to many families, especially to those headed by working single mothers who worked the night shift or left home early. Diligent and engaged social workers should be able to spot where there is need for much more than a box.