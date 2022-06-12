Quo vadis, Beijing?

Nine months ago, I wrote that “in a modern world, China is in danger from its aspiring Emperor” Xi Jinping, who has been modelling himself on Mao Zedong, pursuing absolute control of party, government and country and brooking no defiance of his authority. I saw the immediate danger in Xi’s pursuit of extreme state control over China’s economy with a five-year plan to strengthen regulatory oversight of strategic sectors.
As I said then, this marked a significant departure from Deng Xiaoping, “architect of modern China” who, with a pragmatic mix of market reforms and state control, had turned the country away from Mao’s brutal, disastrous statism that ended with around 40-80 million people dying from famine, persecution or execution. Deng placed China on the path to becoming the second largest economy in the world, a path wisely followed by his successors and Xi’s predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. Prosperity reigned and a massive middle-class emerged of over 400 million Chinese.
Xi calls his approach “a new development concept” but The Economist terms it his “ideological struggle to remake state capitalism”. Indeed, statism is returning with a vengeance. The Chinese Communist Party is asserting supremacy over the world’s second-largest economy with “punitive and erratic” policy implementation. Investors and entrepreneurs fear a ruling regime that “frowns on private wealth and power”.
Particularly hit has been the technology industry, where a revolution powered the Chinese economy over the last decade to move beyond manufacturing into new fields “like digital health care, big data robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI)” contributing eight per cent of GDP. This sector is now stagnating from “a blizzard of fines, new regulations and purges”, says The Economist, pushing down share prices of China’s biggest technology companies, costing investors over US$1 trillion. “A savage crackdown on the property sector, responsible for over a fifth of GDP, saw housing sales fall by 47 per cent in April.” Xi has also strengthened regulatory oversight of other strategic sectors like education, alcohol and entertainment. His campaign has already destroyed US$2 trillion of wealth. Large outflows from financial markets are driving up the cost of capital. Increasingly, there is talk that China’s “economic miracle is over”.
The situation is compounded by Xi’s “zero-Covid” policy. In May, researchers warned that Omicron outbreaks across China could kill 1.6 million people in three months. Xi saw hospitals and mortuaries being overwhelmed and trust declining in his leadership. He has therefore been pursuing his “zero-Covid” policy at all costs. The great leader must not be wrong, especially when he is aiming to become supremo for life, Emperor, at the Party Congress this October 2022.
The policy has brought sharp contraction in economic activity. Hundreds of millions of people in cities across China were forced to remain at home for months from rolling lockdowns. Retail sales slumped 11.1 per cent in April, year on year, industrial production dropped 2.9 per cent and export volumes dipped. The unemployment rate was 6.1 per cent, its highest since February 2020 with joblessness among the 16-to-24 age group at 18.2 per cent, the highest ever recorded. With nearly 11 million graduates poised to enter the job market, youth unemployment could rise to 20 per cent or higher with very severe implications for the macro economy and social stability.
Yet, Xi is now digging in for permanent “zero-Covid”. As the Financial Times reported Thursday, despite the economic and human toll, as part of its “zero-Covid policy”, China is building hundreds of thousands of permanent coronavirus testing facilities and expanding quarantine centres across many of its biggest cities. Experts believe this is designed to sustain the mass testing and quarantine policies through 2023. On orders from Beijing, the country’s 31 provinces and regions are preparing new hospitals and quarantine facilities should they have to deal with the surge in infections that Shanghai experienced.
Senior fellow for Global Health at the Council for Foreign Relations Yanzhong Huang said such measures demonstrate Beijing’s commitment to zero-Covid “despite this growing social and economic cost. The government believes they could outrun the virus. But we know this is not realistic for the Omicron variant”. Indeed, last Friday, Shanghai had to re-impose lockdowns after infections rose. Beijing is also now on high alert.
The result is the country has been driven to the edge of recession for just the second time in three decades. In its lead article one week ago, The Economist acknowledges “China’s economy is now in danger” after having been “the biggest and most reliable source of growth in the world economy for 20 years, contributing a quarter of the increased global GDP”. Xi could become the first leader in almost five decades to preside over his country’s economic growth falling behind the United States. But as Sir John Redwood, chief global strategist for Charles Stanley, has said, Xi “is now more preoccupied with control and power than with allowing free enterprise to help China catch or surpass the US”.
One year ago, one of my columns dealt with Xi’s one-man rule and was titled, “China chaos ahead”. The question remains relevant: where is the country heading.
Quo vadis, Beijing?