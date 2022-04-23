Random musings about T&T

Last Sunday, late at night, I took a flight to the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. The journey was unremarkable, but a memory kept rising. That memory was of Mr ANR Robinson on a similar flight, but from Tobago to Port of Spain. As he boarded the plane that evening, the Tobago passengers erupted with boos and other uncomplimentary remarks. It was painful and uncomfortable to witness. I doubt that any passenger on that flight would have imagined that the airport would be named after this Tobagonian politician in the future.
This memory resurfaced a Bertrand Russell quote, “The time has come to review my life as a whole, and to ask whether it has served any useful purpose or has been wholly concerned in futility. Unfortunately, no answer is possible for anyone who does not know the future.”
As I mused about ANR Robinson, I realised that I no longer thought about my life in decades. The Bible talks about the length of our lives being “three score and ten”. I am on borrowed time. There is not much imagining and working towards a future beyond my expected time on earth. I wondered whether our ageing politicians accept this reality as they continually “chinks” and prolong their stay at the wicket.
Our Jamaican counterparts embrace this need for transition with great success. Nigel Clarke, the Jamaican Finance Minister, and his Prime Minister are in their early 50s. How can Jamaica groom young people to take the leadership reins while we tell ours that they are too young? What are the consequences of such actions for the growth of our country?
This home truth became even more self-evident as the days went by. I watched young people working from a Tobago location and conducting full-fledged discussions with teams in diverse places. They are Trini-bred but globally connected. Why is this capability not possible for all our young? This remote work approach is the foundation of the “digital nomads” dream that Barbados and Estonia pursue. What stops us from plugging into the wider world?
We are stuck with empty promises because there is no will and a lack of national pride. We choose to highlight and glorify the wrong things in our society. Our young people are no less talented, but lack the supporting initiatives to make it all happen. To achieve anything of value requires a commitment sustained over many years. We prefer to zig-zag every five years.
We complain about the Carifta Games media coverage, but how could Jamaica birth a SportsMax media house and we cannot? We see Usain Bolt and the string of women athletic stars encouraging their compatriots to succeed, but never do the same. We grudgingly provide funds that cannot consistently support our athletes, yet we expect miracles. At the core, we cannot imagine that we are a nation, a people who desire to succeed. There is no “us”.
Unlike the apostle Peter, we appear only to have had silver and gold, but no vision. In 2012, there was a huge furore over the proposed Shirvan Road building. Today, other super-structures, housing the various Government ministries dwarf that building. But the question remains: is this sustainable? Is this the best use of our money in constructing our future?
I witnessed another aspect of this “silver and gold” phenomenon at a tyre repair shop. A man in his 40s visited a tyre shop to repair a tyre. His truck was slung so low that it was difficult to remove it from the hoist on the job completion. He then became very disrespectful to the unfortunate owner. After he left, the proprietor attended to my problem. When I asked him about the fee, he brushed me off, “Small thing. Go your way.” I stuttered. In the face of rudeness, he had retained his dignity. Who was the wealthy one? As an interlude, I read the new book about Ferdie Ferreira, The Portrait of a Patriot. It put into context the shallowness of the various political forays in recent weeks.
He represents the hard work of building a political party organisation that can endure. We now wish for “instant” success, and abuse the ones we proclaim to love and represent. We repeatedly ignore the reality of the arduous task of governance. It is easier to blame the incumbents for everything in the world—inflation and commodity price increases—without identifying what we would do differently. We do not spend time creating a vision when there is someone to blame. It is just a vibe.
Last week, Barack Obama said, “You just have to flood a country’s public square with enough raw sewage. You just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plan enough conspiracy theorising that citizens no longer know what to believe.” Our politicians know this game very well. Our nation and institutions suffer as a result.
Will we imagine the kind of country we wish to create? I continue to muse.