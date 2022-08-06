Re-thinking our housing challenge

Government policies toward public housing are linked to their position on delivering economic growth. To interpret the strategies, we need to appreciate that governments respond to the pressures arising from social and demographic change and adherence to particular ideologies.
These decisions are complicated by the public discourse that advocates that expenditure on social welfare contributes to a culture of dependence among the recipients. In this, we conveniently forget the income tax relief for homeowners and developers and other direct subsidies.
Three core questions must be considered: is public housing in its current form a viable path for the future? What other models can we devise? How do we rid the developments of the pervasive stigma? Public philosophy informs our sense of what our society is about and what it is for. A review of our public housing history shows a mishmash of ideas which has left our lower- and middle-income households in increasingly concentrated poverty.
We strongly believe in Santa Claus, starting from the Varinstall days of Workers Bank (Guardian, January 2016). We believe the myth that our economy will always get better in the future so that our mistakes and woes will be papered over. We believe the Government is a doting, rich parent handing out goodies. Successive administrations did not exercise fiscal and public responsibility, choosing instead to pander to social excess. After all, we never contemplate running out of oil and gas money. Or so the story goes. Now we face (despite recent pronouncements) a more uncertain future with ruthless global players prowling, causing our personal and national struggles to be unlike our past.
We mask our poverty issue as a “housing challenge” while at the same time not having good data on which to make decisions. In 2011, Jack Warner identified the problem’s urgency driven by unemployment, but only promised, “yes, I will see what I can do.” (Guardian, November 2, 2011.) Minister Penny Beckles identified in February 2021 that “83 per cent of applicants on the housing database earn $9,000 per month or less, and despite the desire to acquire their own home, are unable to meet the costs associated with this acquisition”.
What is left unsaid is the shearing of our society over the last two decades. Since 1992, real estate prices have skyrocketed by over an estimated 12 per cent annually, but annual salary increases have barely budged over five per cent. Vision 2020 highlighted the inefficiency of public housing, as TT$0.71 of every dollar spent on housing has been spent on administrative costs. The private sector contractors cannot deliver mass housing. The HDC, over all the years, has not levelled with their clients about the actual maintenance cost for the properties; shockingly, none of the preceding regimes quantified this cost. How did the HDC plan to maintain their portfolio value or reduce the stigma? There is a significant mismatch between client expectations and the capacity to fulfil dreams.
The Central Statistical Office’s 2012 data points to the most significant need for new homes being in the Port of Spain-to-San Juan area. That region has the lowest homeownership rate—a full 12 points lower than the national average.
Renters and the squatting population represent statistically higher proportions than the national averages. This situation is unsurprising based on the area’s history and the availability of low-paying jobs; the question is, how will we manage that risk that encircles the capital city? Despair is not an emotion conducive to stability.
The non-payment of rent is also not surprising since if your day job is uncertain, what is the priority if paying rent appears optional? Why do the new estates account for nearly 15 per cent of the total debt? Will housing be really affordable when you move outside of the region and have to pay for transportation to come in to find work? The lack of data appears to be a hurdle to proper planning.
But this problem is multiplied across our nation, with several public housing estates now representing a social challenge. The lack of funds to maintain the poorly-constructed properties, the poor state of the nearby schools and the presence of gangs lead to the stigma that damns the residents.
We must broaden our horizons to solve this problem and not narrowly think about the HDC. Can we think about improving the schools in the areas? The hope young pupils can bring to the dire situation can be a game changer. Inter-school sports will allow them to meet their peers on the field, opening up the possibilities for friendship and the future. See Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, an inner-city community resident. Rid the area’s young men of their poverty of imagination; open opportunities for higher-paying jobs through education.
Fixing our mass transport system will ease the cost of travel and broaden the job pool. If we decentralise offices, there is no need to pile everybody into Port of Spain.
We have to reimagine communities with the help of multi-disciplinary teams. The Maloney model should be in our past.
Failure to act will make Jack Warner a prophet: “Until the problems in those areas could be fixed, we are all threatened, whether by day or night.”
We must do better!