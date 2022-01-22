Reading between the lines

The most momentous happening of this year is the leaking of an e-mail from the Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO). This event will reverberate beyond the ripples of the tear-gassing incident at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
The latter reflects the polarisation of our country, but the e-mail fiasco demonstrates the divide between Guyana and Trinidad, which threatens Caricom. Most of us are blissfully unaware of the importance of Caricom’s trade to our lifestyle; Trinidad and Tobago is the largest exporter in the intra-regional market. We export more than oil and gas to our neighbours; we fill the grocery shelves and feed the region through manufacturing exports.
The CPSO, a relatively new association within Caricom (July 2019), has 12 executives drawn from the region. The organisation was critical of the proposed bill. Four of the executives are Trinidadians. The lone Guyanese, Suresh Beharry, was tasked with “developing the communications strategy and approaching the government of Guyana”, but he subsequently issued a statement indicating support for the Local Content Act while offering to facilitate the talks between the CPSO and the government.
Were his peers unaware of his position? Is this approach typical of how the CPSO executives conduct sensitive and delicate negotiations? Were they aware of the fragility of the Caricom movement and the possible risks in this situation? Should not Gervase Warner and some of his colleagues have made earlier individual interventions in a matter as significant as this?
This incident signifies a fundamental shift in Guyana’s relationship with Trinidad. In September 2018, then-president David Granger and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley signed a Memorandum of Agreement dealing with energy cooperation. President Granger noted, “The MOU is a means of benefiting from Trinidad and Tobago’s advice, their experience and expertise that they have built up over a long time. So the fears that this is some give-away are completely unjustified.”
The blow-back came from Robert Persaud, now Foreign Secretary, during the elections run-up in October 2019. “The time has come for us to revisit the Treaty of Chaguaramas... to redefine what we want out of Caricom. We must start that conversation because we are the ones... expected to do more, pay more and get less. Trinidad and Tobago has been very predatory in how it has approached opportunities in the oil and gas sector in Guyana, and we need to push back.”
At the same forum, Kevin Ramnarine, T&T’s former energy minister, added, “From an investment point of view, people in Trinidad would see opportunity in Guyana... The point I would make is if they do that, it should be done in partnership with Guyanese businessmen so that we build the capacity of the Guyanese business community.”
To describe Trinidad as hostile to Guyana is to have a short memory. Trinidad lent Guyana in 1981 when they were in great need. Forbes Burnham described the act as “an expression by deed in the future regional integration movement”. Trinidad then forgave the debt, equivalent to six per cent of its GDP in 1997, on terms better and earlier than was offered by the Paris Club, at a time of economic difficulties. “Trinidad and Tobago has borne the heaviest burden of any single bilateral creditor in relation to the size of the economy,” wrote Susan Ramirez, a Trinidadian Central Banker.
Caricom stepped in to resolve the problematic Guyana 2020 elections’ five-month stand-off. It is wise to remember that countries with oil are twice as likely to experience civil wars as those without. (El-Gamal and Jaffe, 2009)
Yet The UWI’s St Augustine Petroleum Engineering Department became an early casualty when its relationship with the University of Guyana broke down with the insertion of Exxon Mobil. The much-touted training programme to be hosted by the Open Campus was still-born. After initial denials, the oil companies, Exxon Mobil and Hess, acknowledged that Prof Michael Porter, the Harvard academic, was engaged in building a developmental plan for managing Guyana’s oil wealth. Really?
Asserting that Guyana’s Local Content Act is the same as Trinidad’s policy appears disingenuous. Trinidad defines local content in conformity with internationally accepted norms and the fundamental tenets of international conventions, such as the General Agreement on Trade and Services (GATS). The certification process in Trinidad is different. The CPSO point is about Guyana’s approach; Guyana should have a local content strategy.
Yet, Mr Tucker, a top Guyanese businessman, blurted out on his Facebook page, “If the Trinidad private sector or Government wants to challenge Guyana’s Local Content legislation, it’s time the Guyana government exit CSME and review the benefits of Caricom.” (Demerara Waves, January 2022) Is this how reasonable men resolve differences? Or is this a victimhood that facilitates re-colonisation?
The Caricom Commission had this to say in 2020, “Many of the problems we face... cannot be dealt with effectively by nations acting individually. Yet there is less political appetite for multilateralism and more for an assertion of nationalism. The question they pose is not do we have the money or are we all ready, but do we have the political commitment to a single market and economy? Our countries are small and underpopulated. We cannot develop through autarky. We must be globally excellent, learn from the world, share, and sell to the world. Our companies must be globally innovative.”
Guyana will do well to learn from our Mittal experience. Given the noises made by Jamaica over the years and the USA’s historical overtures, it is not inconceivable that once Guyana breaks with Caricom, they would follow. We will sing Sparrow’s calypso “Federation” once more.