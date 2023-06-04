Ready to change...but waiting

Ninety per cent of Trinbagonians are willing to change the way they use electricity to help the environment. Does this statement surprise you? Did you think that because our average electricity rate is the second lowest in Caricom, only behind Suriname, that Trinbagonians are wasteful of our natural gas-fuelled electricity and do not care much for the environment?
Or maybe you are not surprised. Being acutely aware of the existential threat of climate change bringing rising sea levels, powerful hurricanes, extreme flooding and severe droughts, you expect Trinbagonians to understand the need to protect the environment.
The finding that 90 per cent are willing to change their electricity use is the result of a ground-breaking and timely public survey commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Trinidad and Tobago. The full report is available and can be directly downloaded using the URL https://www.undp.org/trinidad-and-tobago/gcca-energy-baseline-survey. The report provides other fascinating insights that challenge popular assumptions about renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE) among Trinbagonians. For example, did you know that around 70 per cent of Trinbagonians use LED lighting? Perhaps this is an indicator of the success of the LED light-distribution programme.
Other data that challenges popular belief include the finding that 80 per cent of Trinbagonians turn off the lights and air-conditioning (AC) units when not in use. However, this instinct to conserve electricity does not extend to their decisions when buying electrical appliances. According to the survey, only 25 per cent of Trinbagonians purchase appliances with an “Energy Efficient” label. The fact that 80 per cent admitted they can do more to reduce their electricity usage would suggest the low purchase of energy-efficient electrical appliances may be linked to cost and, possibly, a lack of knowledge about the precise meaning of the “Energy Efficient” label and its impact on electricity usage, electricity bill and the environment.
Given the cost factor and the general interest in conserving electricity, a surprising finding was that certain high-energy appliances are consistently used regardless of household income. The fact that well over 90 per cent of the population own a refrigerator and a washing machine while 82 per cent own a microwave may not surprise you, but the statistics for AC units will. In the low-income bracket of less than $8,000 per month, 41 per cent of respondents reported using AC units at home. This result is compelling and has repercussions for the ongoing electricity rate review. One of the key assumptions made by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) in attempting to determine the impact of the proposed rate increase on low-income households was that low-income households do not use high-energy-intensive appliances like AC units. The UNDP survey challenges this assumption by its finding that low-income households do, in fact, use more electricity than projected and would, therefore, fall into a higher electricity rate increase bracket than expected.
Overall, the response to the rate increase was consistent with views expressed at the RIC’s public consultations. Most respondents said they would find it difficult to pay the proposed rate increase when provided with the corresponding figure for their electricity consumption tier. The majority is also adamantly against the proposal of the RIC and T&TEC to shift from bi-monthly to monthly billing, with 80 per cent preferring the existing bi-monthly billing arrangement. Ninety per cent believe subsidising the cost of electricity is beneficial.
The survey also captured the views of the public on solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. Given the current low penetration level of solar energy nationally, it was surprising to discover that 70 per cent of Trinbagonians reported having substantial knowledge of solar energy systems, with 80 per cent expressing interest in installing solar PV systems in their homes. However, this high awareness and interest does not translate into actual use. For example, only around 20 per cent have installed solar-powered lights while a mere two per cent have solar PV.
The survey reveals cost to be a major barrier to the adoption of solar PV systems, which remain costly despite existing tax exemptions. The major cost of a solar PV system is the battery which, in T&T, can account for up to 40 per cent of the total installed cost of the entire solar PV system. The cost of solar PV systems could be dramatically reduced by adopting a non-battery system that connects directly to the national electricity grid, as occurs globally and within Caricom. There are, however, regulatory and licensing impediments in the way of this in T&T.
To connect one’s solar PV system to the grid, permission in the form of a licence is required from T&TEC and the Ministry of Public Utilities (MPU). Recently both MPU and T&TEC have declared that solar PV systems with batteries and without a grid connection or off-grid systems also require permission or a licence.
One would think that with Trinidad and Tobago’s thrust towards adopting renewable energy as a strategy for meeting its global commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 15 per cent by 2030, the public would be incentivised to choose solar through low licensing fees or even a fee waiver. However, T&TEC recently imposed a steep 100-per cent increase in the licensing fee, from $1,500 to $3,000 plus VAT. This is five times the equivalent fee paid in Barbados for a domestic size RE system.
—Dr Curtis Boodoo is a renewable energy consultant and was an adviser to this survey.