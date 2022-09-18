So, I love Trevor Noah. Not only is he super cute but he thinks outside the box, in the box and without the box, and tries to see things from different perspectives.
Being of mixed race, from South Africa, and being male with strong female personalities in his family would help in giving him different views from the periscope. I can always depend on him to make me think further and see something differently whilst laughing at the joke whether obvious or tongue in cheek.
He was chosen by the production team to replace Jon Stewart when he, Jon, was leaving The Daily Show. Jon was similarly funny and also gave different perspectives and I was heartbroken to see him go. At first Trevor was shaky, but after a few months he found his feet and developed his own brand and style and continued with The Daily Show standard. After taking a break, Jon Stewart now has a show on Apple TV+ called The Problem with Jon Stewart where he delves deeper into issues with multiple interviews, whilst still being comedic and self-deprecating. He also interviews people who have opposing views on the topic, again trying to see the circular perspective since issues are never black or white.
Recently he did an episode about climate change. What was interesting was the reality check that maybe recycling, going green and eating less meat, thus producing less methane gas, may actually be counterproductive. The point made by a member of the panel he interviewed was that oil companies and large countries account for more than 70 per cent of the carbon dioxide production and our little going-green initiatives can have less than ten per cent impact on the global scale. The counter-intuitive element is that when we eat vegetarian one day per week, feel good about ourselves and think we are making a huge difference, we ignore the urgency since we do not realise the minimality of the impact and the need to focus on the large companies and large countries to hold them accountable. Thus, we go around with blinkers thinking we are saving the world while the world is not being saved, but going to pot.
What was also telling is that the effects of climate change are escalating. It used to be we will see the effects in 100 years, then effects by 2050, and now we are expecting a major tipping point by 2030. That is just a few years away! We are seeing signs of it already. Las Vegas, 45 degrees Celsius. Sydney Australia has reached 50 degrees Celsius already. “Monsoon rains on steroids” was the term used to describe the recent flooding in Pakistan. Drought in countries where the water level in rivers and seas has reduced so much that we are seeing rock carvings stating, “when you see me, weep”. Seigonie is now the most important person during news time. Mini-thunderstorms and mini-tornadoes in one place, and scorching sun in another.
I think on some level we think it is going to be okay. Somehow, either it would not be so bad or that good sense will prevail, and those larger countries and large oil companies will do their duty and make the desired change and, like the movies, it will all be sorted at the end. Do you know the first climate change agreement was in Kyoto in 2005? Then there was the COP 21 in Paris in 2015 and the last one, COP 26, was in Glasgow last year. Some countries have not signed the agreement; and some countries, although signed, have not achieved any deliverables. The Paris COP 21 agreement has not been successful and, even if it was, most scientists admit it may not be enough, and we have to do more to really make a difference. The plan with the Paris agreement was to keep global temperature increases to below two degrees Celsius by 2100. Before 2015 the trajectory was an increase of 3.5 degrees Celsius, now the trajectory suggests 2.9 degrees Celsius by 2100. The new understanding, though, is that the curve is probably way steeper than we think, the system is massively complex, and the weather systems may be disastrous even with that trajectory.
There is also the doomsday Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica that is rapidly melting and, when it does, it could cause sea levels to rise by at least three feet. Its ice shelf, which would usually prevent the ice from flowing freely, could break and shatter in the next five years.
Sometime a few weeks ago I walked through the Aranjuez farming area. There was garbage everywhere atop the swampy fields. There were areas where persons came to dump old appliances with scrap iron deposits in various pockets. No wonder we have so much flooding when a drip of rain falls. Crime, mental health, non-communicable diseases, climate change and flooding are the new emergencies. We may need an urgent clean-up campaign and dredging of all waterways. It would provide temporary employment and prepare us for the inevitable. I do not know about you, but I am kinda scared. Not only for me but also for my children, nieces, nephews, the next generation. This reality check does not even need variable perspectives. It is staring us right in the face.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute
