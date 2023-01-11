Credit must be given to the Government for resuming its financial support to 153 unsponsored steel orchestras and 6,283 pan players to assist in their preparations for the Panorama component of Carnival 2023, the world’s most celebrated nationwide theatrical, all-inclusive stage cum street production. Given today’s economic frailties, the investment—$15,000 for 94 conventional and $7,500 for 59 single-pan bands—will not go very far, but the gesture has been warmly welcomed. Like their few sponsored brethren, they will also receive appearance fees and win handsome prize money for top-quality performances. These investments are all well-earned, “for they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night”.
Concern, however, arises regarding the contradictory message being sent by the Government whose determination to reduce budgetary allocations on grants and subsidies has become a controversial issue. And quite rightly so. The plight of the marginalised and the vulnerable, in itself a social deficiency, cannot be ignored. Accordingly, ways must be found through which this perennial dependency on the treasury can be minimised.
In the instant case, it seems incumbent upon the Government to rally the business community to shoulder their fair share of social responsibility in the matter. After all, is this not the sector which benefits most from the commercial activity generated by Carnival?
Of the approximately 4,000 industrial and 37,000 commercial enterprises in Trinidad and Tobago, are we saying we cannot spot a mere 0.37 per cent who are socially responsible enough to sponsor one each of these 153 steel orchestras?
A cursory glance at the overwhelming benefits to be derived is justifiable cause to be flabbergasted. That 0.37 per cent of our roughly 41,000 businesses appears not to possess the resources to engage in this community outreach stretches one’s imagination.
Steelband sponsorship, properly executed, is an exercise in mutual development and goodwill. On the one hand, it exposes our youth to mentorship, elements of budgeting, inventory control, record keeping, environmental awareness, community pride, team spirit, orderliness, discipline, responsibility, accountability and preoccupation in constructive and productive character-building pursuits. It triggers ambition, a passion for excellence and aspirations to be the best.
On the other hand, one does not have to read and spell its impact on the reduction in crime and lawlessness, and the fact that the sums invested are recirculated within the same business communities. In the final analysis, the devastating price paid for neglecting sponsorship makes the actual cost of sponsorship pale into insignificance.
Enormous gratitude must be showered upon the handful of steelband sponsors, especially those who faced the challenge prior to introduction of the tax-exemption allowances on culture, arts, sports and scholarships granted in 1979.
What is our business organisations’ philosophy on community relations? Is it focused on youth, education, culture, the arts, sports, religion, health? What are they identifying with?
How many of our business leaders care enough to go into and show interest in the needs of their neighbourhoods, see how their customers live, ascertain their discomforts and their concerns, their hopes and aspirations: what life means to the communities among whom they function all year round?
How many are prepared to develop programmes that will bring relief to the vulnerable and youth at risk, underwrite educational and cultural initiatives and encourage self-help in repair and maintenance of minor infrastructural amenities in their communities?
Why can’t each well-resourced business adopt either a steel orchestra, a school, a children’s home or a youth group, provide scholarships for those whose parents cannot afford, spare a greater portion of their profits to enhancing physical amenities in the communities around them, or simply help others enjoy a meaningful life.
Yes. We do live in precarious times. They challenge captains of industry to conceptualise, develop, plan and execute corporate strategies and programmes which take into account the priority needs of the communities that make up their neighbourhoods. It is no longer what they personally like or prefer that would ensure corporate survival and success. It is the extent to which they can identify with assisting in the provision of the inescapable necessities which would otherwise destabilise homes, communities, educational institutions and their own workplaces, threaten the properties which we all work so hard to build and endanger the lives of ourselves and the children we cherish dearly.
Business can survive only when those whom they serve can afford the cost of the products or the services they provide. Moreover, it is the business of business to be fearlessly and objectively proactive, not to be distant, retaliatory, arrogant or mean, but to operate as partners with their communities, pacing one another on the road to progress and a better way of life for all.
Where corporate social consciousness abounds, nations prosper and grow.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).