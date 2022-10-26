My notion of a renaissance of Trinidad and Tobago is to make the point that, after 60 years of having been birthed on a very sound, profound and visionary footing, we, as a nation, seem to have gone astray and taken our eyes off “Destination Nationhood”.
Our focus has been predominantly upon physical infrastructure, facilities and amenities and legal and institutional systems—things seen and temporal. Essential as they are, we have been culturalised into becoming so hypnotically materialistic that we have regrettably neglected enrichment of our nation’s soul and spirit—things unseen but enduring. We have lost touch with the abundant richness of our ancestral inheritance, and dishonoured and discarded the everlasting legacies of our shared heritage and lofty ideals hitherto dearly treasured.
It is this ravenous obsession with materialism that lies at the forefront of the impediments to our quest for Unity of Purpose and our aspirations toward Nationhood. It has engendered ethnic insecurity, community stigmatisation and marginalisation, and widespread social isolation and alienation. Altogether they have created a powerful and destructive force of resistance ferociously eating away at the soul of our nation. Crime and lawlessness have become a yoke of iron around our necks, a curse which has befallen us, having unapologetically left our nation’s soul and spirit to wander, wither and decay. How therefore can we turn the tide and reincarnate into becoming a law-abiding and peace-loving society?
A totally fresh intervention is required.
First we must come to terms with the unenviable plight of the two most influential social sector institutions of the nation—business and government.
It should not be difficult to understand why mixed signals are emanating from our once-united business leaders. Some are on their knees, crying out for an end to the alarming crime problem; others adopt the stance of endorsing Super Power travel advisories against their own nation because of its supposedly notorious crime environment, of all things. Another grouping glory is that Trinidad and Tobago continues to be perceived as the crime capital of the Caribbean, or is so crime-infested that it makes the Super Power’s appalling crime culture look like a garden party. How unpatriotic!
Criminal activity is the ideal market for increased sales of security apparatus, equipment, goods and services, handsome profit margins, increase/expansion of private security companies, commercial activity associated with renovation, construction and outfitting of police stations, courts, administrative facilities, etc: vested interest in any language.
It was in the 1960s that a sudden upsurge in cleverly orchestrated burglaries and robberies of business premises reared its head. It set the stage for authorisation to operate one of the first full-service, privately owned security companies in the country. The market had to be created. There are now about 20 private security companies in operation. Speculation abounds that a similar approach is now being adopted in certain political circles.
Concurrently, the authorities find themselves in an almost similar quandary. On the one hand, to the Government’s benefit, the commercial activity, aforementioned, has created jobs for thousands of citizens: security guards and associated personnel, a municipal police cohort, workers involved in construction and renovation of police stations, courts, etc, technicians employed to install and maintain security apparatus, etc. In addition, a comprehensive range of revenues accrue to the treasury and so on. But, alas, who bears the repercussions if or when crime is significantly reduced and security companies see no value in continuing operations? Who takes responsibility for finding alternative employment for the thousands of retrenched security companies’ employees, construction workers and technicians? How will Corporation Sole make up for the loss in taxes and sundry revenues, and the NIB for the shortfall in contributions? Who bears the cost of increased grants and public assistance for those who join the cadre of the unemployed?
Scholars have argued that part of the genius of Martin Luther King Jnr was that he was able to show that violence was not only immoral, but futile: an impractical way of effecting social change. It does not achieve its purposes because it only deepens the bitterness on both sides.
Trinidad and Tobago can learn from MLK’s philosophy.
Successive crime plans have failed because they have been retaliatory and revengeful in nature, lacking in empathy, compassion and reconciliation, not driven by partnering with the citizenry, nor by any nation-building philosophical underpinning.
The soul of the nation cries out for nourishment and enrichment, a resurgence, a renaissance. A home-grown neutral intervention needs to be sown to point us in the right crime-abatement direction.
Perhaps that intervention is knocking at the door lodged in the soul of our young citizens if only we are magnanimous enough to give them the opportunity to step forward.
An outline approach will be discussed next Thursday.
—Author Roy Mitchell is former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).