Another Labour Day has come and gone, and it’s back to business as usual.
What should truly have been an occasion for celebration of the social and economic achievements of workers and their contribution to the development of Trinidad and Tobago has now been allowed to degenerate into a distasteful display of political shadow-boxing between labour leaders who, spouting betrayal, agitate vociferously for insatiable demands and the Government which, citing competing socio-economic priorities, steadfastly calls for reasonableness and understanding.
Standing firm in opposing sheltered corners and stirred by loyal and dedicated handlers, each defiantly continues to duck face-to-face dialogue. Never the twain shall meet.
This year, I anxiously awaited word on steps taken to action the sound advice given by former president Paula-Mae Weekes in her 2022 parting Labour Day message. In it, she entreated employers to “reimagine and re-engineer the way they approach labour relations”, postulating: “It should be clear by now that the adversarial processes used on both sides of the Labour divide...cannot be sustained in this new, ever-changing environment.”
She advised employers “to operate differently...being empathetic to the concerns and conditions of their employees” (my emphasis).
But the wait was futile. In T&T, presidents’ admonitions appear to have no weight, clearly not taken seriously; invariably inconsequential.
Instead, we were fed the traditional dose of rhetoric: overviews, state of the sector, repetitions, statistics, vagueness and glimpses of the future. Struggling to be reflective, they turn out to be nothing more than diplomatically presented ambiguous generalisations. For example, clarification is needed on the Labour Minister’s indication that “NTAC is being reviewed towards making its internal arrangements more formal”. Wake me up when you decipher what this means.
One would have expected that following 27 months of concerted appeals from numerous disturbed citizens, the population would have been updated on initiatives being pursued to heal the gaping wounds festering between the labour movement and the Government. Let’s face it. The role of labour in accelerating T&T’s sustainable development needs no amplification. Accordingly, T&T cannot afford Government the luxury to “leave the door open” forever. Lest rigor mortis steps in, a fresh start is urgently required for both parties to engage in open and frank deliberations, in a civilised manner, on the issues that have created the great divide.
The Prime Minister, who laid the case for labour’s strategic role in democratic governance decision-making, must take the lead. The Ministry of Labour, whose vision statement pledges “industrial peace”, needs to be visibly proactive, creative and centre stage, and the PNM’s (People’s National Movement’s) labour relations officer unconditionally assertive in monitoring, evaluating and reporting back to the party on the Government’s execution of the party’s 2015 PNM/JTUM (Joint Trade Union Movement) memorandum of agreement, the instrument which established the framework for the scope and quality of the mutual relationship envisaged.
Given the prevailing nationwide uneasiness, updates on the status of these types of initiatives would have served a greater purpose in marking Labour Day 2023.
I had myself proffered a platform for initiating discussions on former president Weekes’ exhortations. It was that a review be undertaken of the archaic practice whereby employers, including the Government, sit back and depend upon labour unions to propose revised terms and conditions for their institutions’ employees: “cart before the horse” logic. It is akin to a cop-out, defaulting responsibility from themselves to the labour unions in determining the most practical and mutually acceptable terms and conditions of employee engagement.
Conscientious employers generally take the lead in updating collective agreements and in discussing same with their employees’ labour union representatives. Put simply, proposals for revised terms and conditions should originate from the employer.
Any notion that such type re-engineering will undervalue or undermine the strategic role of labour unions is without substance. On the contrary, undertaken with integrity, the flipping of roles lays the foundation for a cordial and more expeditious negotiation experience.
Undoubtedly, the current process has been failing us for generations. It is underproductive, adversarial and patently outdated: a dinosaur of the confrontational master/minion colonial past. The emphasis must now be placed on partnering—eg, the philosophy of employee stock ownership cited by PM Dr Keith Rowley; creating a mindset of mutual expectations conducive to cordiality, diplomacy and, above all, productivity: imperatives for being upfront, forthright and open with one another: objective, realistic and genuine interaction, leaving little or no room for gamesmanship, speculation and wild assumptions: presenting proposals against a background of consultation, collaboration and co-operation, and in an atmosphere of peace and goodwill, all aimed at arriving at consensus.
It may well be the genesis of a rebirth; sincere mutual respect, regard and trust, as citizens long for a culturally advanced approach to industrial relations practice in T&T.
Will the Government, the nation’s largest employer, take the lead and extend the olive branch?
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).