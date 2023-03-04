As a people, we have dreamed that our lives would be better than those of our parents and that our children would live even better lives. The harsh reality was exposed with the 2017 MFO Economic Sentiment Report which showed a decline from three-quarters of our people who felt life was better for them ten years before (the last oil and gas boom) to only 19 per cent at the end of 2017.
Two-thirds of our households had no emergency funds—a proportion that was stubbornly stuck in the 2021 updated Report. This latter Report observed that a fifth of these households, mainly single-parent households, were struggling. But being married was not a panacea, in that 48 per cent of all households described themselves as “being in a vulnerable situation”.
Couples with children of school age were highly represented. What is the significance of this data? Families are living stressful lives, and their children are not unaffected. What will we do about this situation? How does this affect our lives?
Money enhances parents’ ability to provide the essentials such as shelter, food, education and healthcare. Household income plays a vital role in the current and future health and socio-economic outcomes of its members. (Currie and Almond, 2011; Duncan and Brooks-Gunn, 1997.)
Parents with more income are better placed to provide their children with more educational opportunities, including extra-curricular activities. By living in better-placed neighbourhoods, these parents give their children a leg up in entering better-run schools. On top of this advantage, they can and most often do spend more quality time with their children.
These investments are usually unavailable for children in less fortunate households already struggling with emotional or behavioural problems.
As expected, there are well-known confounding issues since income is closely linked to parental effort, skills and preferences, directly affecting children’s short- and long-term outcomes. The often-touted admonishment, “work hard, play by the rules”, rings hollow in the context of our challenging economy and increasing levels of inequality. The dice—the institutionalised barriers—are loaded.
Our nation, currently grappling with anti-social behavioural displays in our schools, needs to face our parenting challenge to stem future potential criminal surges. How much more can we ask of our parents who work in punishing jobs? How do they push their weary bodies to help their children?
Reading skills among primary school children are deteriorating, which is not only caused by the Covid-related school issues, but appears to be the fruit of parental unavailability. Parents are stressed out. We are now seeing hunger appearing in schools nationwide. Meanwhile, the guy on the street corner is always available to speak to the children and win their confidence.
Bullying at the school level introduces a degree of “social warfare” and uncertainty that can reduce a child’s willingness to attend school or stay out of gangs. The child may be forced to adopt coping mechanisms to deal with this hostile world and develop anti-social behaviour, leading to reduced learning and attentiveness in the classroom. Emerging studies also link mental health challenges, such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and developmental delays, with children of lower-income households.
Layered upon this scenario is the economic rent that feeds the neighbourhood gangs and provides incentives for further delinquency. That rent can come from government-funded activity (both political parties play this game) and the drug trade. This money trickles down to our innocent young, enticing them to believe there is no value in school and that learning is too hard. We are in an unending lopsided battle.
This country’s unfocused public housing development and large-scale squatting problem have endowed us with “conglomerates of the troubled”—young men and dysfunctional families. Homes should be the focus of family life, but our housing solutions disintegrate families since the role models present are not an encouragement to perform pro-social acts. Our housing solutions create a petri dish for more violence.
How do we reclaim the dream? A revitalised Family Planning Association is needed. We cannot keep having unplanned births or young people who believe that magically things will get better because of the birth of a child. We have mothers who are learning to mother without any example or help. They can barely look after themselves. This situation spirals into hopelessness, adding fuel to fires of crime.
We have to re-conceptualise our vision of housing. The developments must create self-funding opportunities to upkeep the units. There must be schooling opportunities to support the residents and travel initiatives to help carry them to job sites. Community-based policing is an essential ingredient.
Our private sector must stop speechifying; along with other social actors, they must take responsibility. Policing, on its own, cannot solve our social ills. When will the private sector put its money into transformational collaborative work with struggling NGOs?
In 1986-’87, Jamaica did a pilot study to help parents with nutrient-deficient toddlers. (Gertler, 2014.) Community health workers paid weekly visits and taught parenting skills to the mothers. They showed the mothers how to interact with their children to develop cognitive and socio-emotional skills. The study interviewed participants 20 years later.
The results showed that the intervention increased earnings by 25 per cent (enough to catch up with their peers), helping the children to compensate for early development delays and lessening later-life inequality. A sensible investment?
When will we start to work together to create a better country?
—Noble Philip