Reconciling local Presbyterian history

There are gaps and historical distortions pertaining to the Presbyterian presence in the country, and I am speaking here not of Trinidad only, as is the tendency, but Trinidad and Tobago. There is no connection between the separate historical records of Trinidad and of Tobago with respect to this religion.
I recently re-read Brinsley Samaroo’s essay, “The Presbyterian Canadian Mission as an agent of Integration in Trinidad”, published in 1975 in the journal Caribbean Studies. The first date he sets forth in it is 1845, pertaining to Indian Arrival. Prof Samaroo’s start date is off by much when it comes to Presbyterian arrival. Tobago had an earlier start, by decades.
The historical question here is what came first—the chicken or the egg? Did religion follow or lead Scottish colonial settlement here? Prof Samaroo does not make the causal connection, so missionaries appear out of the blue. But on the ground in Caribbean slavery, missionaries took their cues from planters. They could not just wander in.
In her PhD thesis, “Christian Slavery: Protestant Missions and Slave Conversion in the Atlantic World, 1660-1760”, Katherine Gerbner contends that there was a dialectic between planters and missionaries. Missionaries argued that slave conversion would solidify planter power, and make slaves more obedient and hard-working. Planters were wary that slaves would become literate through Bible classes.
The America revolution saw Scots moving out, after 1776, when independence was declared, to the Caribbean, especially to Jamaica, but also to Tobago. The early Scots assumed roles as slave-owning sugarcane plantation owners, doctors, and other professionals. Missionaries came later.
Historian Carl Campbell writes that at emancipation many churches were moved to bid for Negro Education grant funds, under the aegis of Mico Trust, a charity enterprise. Campbell noted that “the demand for more schools came from the ministers themselves because they were well aware of what their competitors were doing”. He writes further that established churches (such as the Church of England) “very often named the Presbyterians, the Baptists and the Independents, as interlopers”. Among the denominations seeking imperial funds to build schools intended for ex-slaves were “the London Missionary Society, the Baptist Missionary Society, the Wesleyan Missionary Society, the Scottish Missionary Society, (and) the Moravian Missionary”. Both the London and Scottish societies would have included Presbyterians.
In his 1838 report on schooling in Trinidad, Joseph Latrobe reported that the Mico Trust were the dominant providers for education.
We know from Dr Susan Craig-James that Scots owned slaves in Tobago, just like they did in Jamaica, and the American south. Dr Stephen Mullen of the University of Glasgow writes that Tobago was almost over-run by Scots in the 1790s. In her book What Mean these Stones? Dr Craig-James has a chapter titled “The LMS Mission and the Presbyterian Society in Scarborough, 1808-1813”. LMS stands for London Missionary Society. Members of this group were purveyors of Presbyterianism in Scarborough. She speaks of a meeting of the Presbyterian society of Tobago in 1809, chaired by William Hay, estate manager. Dr Craig-James describes the arrival in Tobago in 1808 of the Minister Richard Elliot. His mission would have included both presbytery and pedagogy.
It preceded the arrival of Morton and Grant by seven decades.
Alexander Kennedy arrived in Trinidad from Scotland in 1836, as the first Presbyterian here. He is associated with Grey Friars Church. Then, after emancipation, there were two Presbyterian missions—one American, which came first; and the other, Canadian.
We hear little of the American mission and the early missionaries, who succumbed to illness and are buried here, at Iere.
About this Prof Brinsley Samaroo writes the following: “Morton succeeded to a mission station, abandoned a few years before, that had been started by the United Presbyterian Church of the USA as a mission to the Africans. Indeed, Morton reported that these blacks who formed his first congregation sang exceedingly well and most of them have been very well taught. But in the next breath he confides to his diary, ‘I must now get a class of East Indian children.’”
Prof Samaroo is content to characterise slave connection with Presbyterianism only in terms of the little joke that they could sing.
My colleague Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, author of the very worthwhile book, Beyond the legacy of Missionaries and East Indians, told me that he once asked his fellow Presbyterian brethren why had Presbyterian schools not been established in Tobago? It is the question of a scholar.
The Presbyterian church in our country seems to be insulated from the church elsewhere in the region, and the vibrant African American branches of the church in the American south. Indeed, Presbyterianism in Trinidad seems to have no connection with Presbyterianism in Tobago.
—Theodore Lewis was Chair of the Cabinet Committee that created a textbook on local history.